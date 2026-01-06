Lenovo taps AI and digital twins to power World Cup 2026

Lenovo has unveiled a slew of artificial intelligence (AI) and infrastructure capabilities that will be used to support the operations of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 in North America later this year.

Revealed on the sidelines of CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Lenovo, the tournament’s official technology partner, is looking to change how football matches are officiated, broadcast, and managed, while also providing data tools directly to coaching staff.

One such tool is Football AI Pro, an AI-powered enterprise knowledge assistant that uses multiple AI agents to analyse over 2,000 metrics and millions of data points from FIFA and glean tactical insights.

Coaches can use the tool to simulate tactical changes against opponents while players can use it to get personalised match analyses. Lenovo said the tool is designed to democratise access to elite-level analytics, ensuring smaller nations, such as tournament debutantes Curaçao and Cabo Verde, have access to similar data resources as major footballing powers.

“FIFA is one of the world’s most data-rich sports organisations in the world, capturing thousands of matches, players, and teams across the globe. Their football data spans team rosters, tracking data, player performance, team statistics, match highlights, tactical analysis and historic trends – encompassing petabytes of data in total,” said Ken Wong, executive vice-president and president of solutions and services group at Lenovo.

“Mining and making sense of it all is a huge challenge. Football AI Pro addresses that need. It is a customised enterprise knowledge assistant that orchestrates a team of intelligent agents to search FIFA’s data and surface the right information,” he added.

Lenovo is also introducing AI-enabled 3D avatars to help with officiating and broadcasting. The avatars will be used specifically during offside reviews to provide greater visual context for fans both in the stadium and those watching at home.

But unlike generic models, the avatars will replicate the exact individual physical dimensions of specific players to ensure accuracy in decision-making.

“We are working with FIFA to create the next generation of AI-enabled 3D avatars, so that the world’s greatest players are represented as realistically and accurately as possible,” said Art Hu, CIO and chief technology and delivery officer at Lenovo’s solutions and services group. “No two footballers are the same, with the same physique or dimensions. Therefore, each player’s exact dimensions will be taken into account.”

Lenovo’s 3D avatar technology will integrate with video assistant referee (VAR) systems used by match officials. FIFA secretary-general Mattias Grafström said by combining precise player data with advanced visualisation, AI-enabled 3D avatars can improve confidence in key decisions and bring fan closer to the process than before.