CIO interview: Attiq Qureshi, chief digital information officer, Manchester United

Senior executives in any corporate boardroom like to talk about winning. Winning deals, winning market share, winning customers. It’s the sort of language any IT leader needs to be comfortable using, if they’re to make an impact on the organisation.

But for Attiq Qureshi, chief digital information officer at Manchester United Football Club, boardroom discussions about winning mean, literally, winning.

“First and foremost, our priority as an organisation is to win football games, and ultimately to compete for championships, compete for trophies, and so on. That’s really important,” he says.

And there’s no getting away from it when your office is based in Old Trafford, the 74,000-seater stadium that’s the biggest club football ground in the UK, and the second largest after Wembley.

“When you walk into the office and you look up at the east stand, it’s just a great, great feeling. It’s a great place to work. There are a lot of bright people, a lot of people committed to making Manchester United successful. And it’s a great brand wherever you go in the world,” he says.

But despite the high-profile nature of his employer, and the unique working environment, Qureshi is keen to stress that the job is very much about the day-to-day essentials of managing IT and digital systems.

“We’re still a large enterprise. We are doing a lot of work on data platforms and CRM [customer relationship management] platforms. We’re shifting our operating model on how we do e-commerce. We have 1,200 permanent employees, and that bursts on a match day by another 3,000. So we’ve got all the normal challenges an enterprise would have, such as HR, finance, procurement, etcetera,” he says.

A multifaceted organisation Much of what makes the IT operation different – Qureshi has a background as a CIO in retail and finance businesses in and around Manchester – comes from the range of activities that a global sporting organisation encompasses. “One thing that outsiders probably don’t understand as much is just what a multifaceted organisation we are. We’re obviously a very successful, very long-lived football club. But we’re also a very large B2B [business-to-business] organisation with commercial sponsorships. We’re a massive B2C [business-to-consumer] organisation – we have 70,000 people in the stadium on matchdays, and another 70,000 who come during the month as a tourist attraction. On a typical match day, a million people will use our app and website Attiq Qureshi, Manchester United FC Qureshi joined the club in December 2022 – no transfer fee involved, unlike some of his fellow employees. Just a call from a headhunter. “For me, it’s very familiar territory. It’s about automation, it’s about efficiency, it’s about operational excellence – and that extends to things like crowd safety, security, food, and a multitude of other domains. Driving efficiencies and effectiveness in all those areas is very important. And like most organisations, we strive to give tools to our frontline colleagues to be the best they can be,” he says.

Commercial partners Another aspect of the job that’s unique to sport comes with the involvement of tech companies as commercial partners of the club. For example, remote connectivity specialist TeamViewer is the main shirt sponsor for the men’s and women’s football teams. Staff working in the club’s megastore use headsets with TeamViewer augmented reality software to speed up stocktaking, while ground staff use a remote access app to control irrigation systems at Old Trafford and the Carrington training ground. And the two organisations recently launched an initiative called SheSportTech to encourage women to develop a career in sport technology. “We have quite a curious and courageous approach where we’ll try things and if they don’t work, it’s not a problem. But if they do work, they become very quickly embedded as production systems. We get a lot of support from TeamViewer with that, so if we want to try something, we’re not on our own,” says Qureshi. The club has around 100 people involved in tech, which includes contributions from partners – IT services firm DXC is another sponsor.

Football performance TeamViewer technology also helps to directly support the football performance of the teams. Like most clubs, Man Utd’s coaching staff make extensive use of player data to support training and tactics, through a team of data analysts. “Our analysts, who support our coaches and go to matches and make decisions in real time, used to take lots of technology with them. These are very data-hungry individuals. Some of that data will be structured, and some of it won’t – it could be video, it could be notes, it could be applications – and they have to take that with them, particularly to away matches. That [previously] consisted of copying all of that data, or even literally putting their computer under their arm and going to the matches,” says Qureshi. “Now, they have remote access into their own environment. They have access to all of their information in the format they’re familiar with, because it’s back at the training ground. It’s significantly more secure, and they don’t run the risk of not having that single piece of information they need. That’s a good example where there’s one or two steps [from IT] to football performance. We know the technology, particularly using TeamViewer in that example, has made decisions faster and easier.” Read more about technology in sport Clare Lansley, CIO, Aston Martin Formula One: A rare female CIO in a male-dominated sport, Lansley discusses how digital transformation is all a part of helping the team to move further up the F1 grid.

Craig Donald, CIO, The Football Association: England men’s and women’s football teams have had a good few years – and like any successful organisation, they are supported by technology. We meet the IT chief behind football in England and Wales.

How Oracle Red Bull Racing guards against cyber threats: The F1 team is tapping managed security services, conducting penetration tests and improving security awareness among employees to fend off cyber threats such as phishing and ransomware. There is also one very special set of employees who, sometimes, are not averse to requiring a bit of tech support from Qureshi’s team. “My IT support team are known to be very, very helpful,” he says, laughing. “So it’s not unknown for a manager or a player to ring them up directly and ask for a little bit of help. But players [these days] are much more technological – they’re perhaps two and a half decades younger than I am.” He would not be drawn on which players need the most help – declining to answer with a smile.