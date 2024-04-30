CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
30 April 2024

What’s it like being the IT chief at Man Utd?

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we speak to the chief digital information officer at Manchester United Football Club to discuss the IT that keeps a premiership team running. We also investigate how well prepared the UK is for major semiconductor supply chain disruptions. Read the issue now.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All