CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

What’s it like being the IT chief at Man Utd?
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we speak to the chief digital information officer at Manchester United Football Club to discuss the IT that keeps a premiership team running. We also investigate how well prepared the UK is for major semiconductor supply chain disruptions. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
CIO interview: Attiq Qureshi, chief digital information officer, Manchester United
For any IT professional who is also a football fan, there can’t be many more appealing jobs than CIO of a Premier League club – we find out what it’s like to be the IT chief at Manchester United
The challenges of securing a UK semiconductor supply chain
The UK’s national semiconductor strategy aims to establish the country's credentials as a leader in the sector. We look at how it stacks up