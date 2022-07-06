Manchester United signs DXC for digital transformation

Manchester United Football Club is using technology and IT services from DXC Technology to digitally transform its business and coaching.

Key to the agreement is the better use of data to engage with fans, with DXC managing and developing digital platforms including the club’s website and the Manchester United app. The IT services provider will help the football club use data analytics to help personalise digital experiences for fans.

Beyond fan engagement improvements, it will help Manchester United create a new data platform that will aggregate data across the club and provide insights that inform business planning and performance. The relationship will also see technology applied to coaching future footballers, with DXC working with the Manchester United Academy to support coaching staff with data analysis, tracking and reporting technologies.

“DXC’s technological expertise will help put Manchester United at the forefront of digital transformation, providing effective ways of working and new and exciting opportunities to interact with fans,” said Victoria Timpson, CEO of alliances and partnerships at Manchester United. “The possibilities are endless, and we are looking forward to working with DXC on our future digital offerings.

Chris Drumgoole, chief operating officer, at DXC, said: “Through this partnership, Manchester United is turning to DXC for its experience in enterprise transformation as it strives to engage fans and inspire young people.”

DXC Technology was founded in 2017 after Hewlett Packard Enterprise spun off its Enterprise Services business and merged it with Computer Sciences Corporation.

Sports clubs are increasingly harnessing the latest digital technologies to increase their fanbases though digital platforms.

At the same time, fan experiences are being improved in stadiums. For example, in January, Manchester United announced the signing of Extreme Networks as its official Wi-Fi network solutions and analytics provider.

The deal provides a digital makeover for the club’s Old Trafford stadium, and it will also install Wi-Fi 6 access points that will begin to transform the fan experience with fast, reliable Wi-Fi connectivity.