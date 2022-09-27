American football giants jet into digital age with HCLTech

Indian IT services supplier HCLTech is to digitally transform the digital experience of fans of American football teams the New York Jets and New York Giants.

Through a contract with MetLife Stadium, the home of the two teams, HCLTech – known as HCK Technologies before its recent rebranding – will attempt to make the stadium the most digitally advanced in the US.

The contract includes the introduction of the latest digital technology to improve experiences for fans in the stadium and digitally through immersive real-time functionality.

“Creating a memorable, positive experience for everyone who comes to MetLife Stadium is a critical part of our mission,” said Ron VanDeVeen, president and CEO of MetLife Stadium. “HCLTech brings a deep level of knowledge and understanding when it comes to building an effective digital experience. In selecting a technology partner, HCLTech was a clear choice for us to help MetLife Stadium stand out as a leader in fan experience well into the future.”

Sporting clubs and events are increasingly turning to digital technology to increase their fan bases and engagement with fans. But as these organisations do not have large IT teams, they are instead turning IT services suppliers.

As well as this latest deal with MetLife Stadium, HCLTech also has contracts with Cricket Australia and the Volvo Ocean Race.

Elsewhere, Manchester United recently turned to IT services from DXC Technology to digitally transform its business and coaching, where better use of data to engage with fans is a key ambition.

“Enhancing the fan experience is a top priority,” said John Mara, CEO of the New York Giants. “Our partnership with HCLTech will allow us to further develop and leverage innovative engagement opportunities at every event.”

New York Jets president Hymie Elhai said partnering with HCLTech would allow the club to tap into vast technological expertise and “recreate what it means to be a fan at MetLife Stadium as we navigate through the digital age”.