EE scores Wembley Stadium connectivity renewal

Having been the first mobile network to bring both 4G and 5G connectivity to the national football stadium of England and de facto home of English football, the UK’s leading mobile comms provider EE has re-signed a multi-year deal with the English Football Association (FA) to continue to be title connectivity partner of Wembley Stadium.

It has also renewed its exclusive lead partner arrangement for four more years with the FA, the Scottish Football Association, Football Association of Wales and Irish Football Association.

With 90,000 seats, Wembley Stadium is the largest sports venue in the UK and the second-largest stadium in Europe. It has hosted a number of iconic sporting events including the 1966 World Cup Final, Euro ’96 and 20, the 1948 Summer Olympics, the 2015 Rugby World Cup, as well as Live Aid in 1985.

EE and Wembley first began their partnership in 2015 since when an estimated 15 million fans having access to purpose-built connectivity, with mobile data usage at the stadium increasing by more than 80% in 2024, as more people relied on the operator’s wireless network to capture and share moments in sport and music history.

Having been the first mobile network to bring both 4G and 5G connectivity to Wembley Stadium, the extended deal will see the network’s brand retained across the stadium with a continued commitment to invest in new technology at the venue. The site will retain its official title of Wembley Stadium connected by EE.

EE said the agreement will also see Wembley continue their shared ambition to maintain its status as what they claim is the best-connected stadium in the world.

“Since the partnership began, we have worked with the Home Nations football associations to use football as a catalyst for change, addressing important societal issues such as racism, misogyny, homophobia and accessibility in football, while coming up with innovative new ways to encourage different communities to take up the sport,” said EE marketing communications director Pete Jeavons.

“Football is part of the fabric of our nation, so EE is proud to stand beside all four Home Nations and Wembley...for the next four years, continuing to invest in the sport at all levels to engage communities across the country.”

Wembley stadium director Mark Lynch added: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with EE, which will ensure Wembley Stadium retains its status as one of the best-connected stadia in the world.

“Over the past 10 years, EE has continually demonstrated its commitment to invest in developments across the stadium, including the 5G network and our two sensory rooms, which are hugely popular with neuro-divergent guests, who might otherwise not be able to attend large-scale events.

“The new agreement will bring more benefits to all our guests over the next four years and enable us to deliver an improved customer experience for all.”

The four-year extension as exclusive lead partner of all Home Nations football teams will see the EE logo continue to appear on all training kits worn by England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales senior men’s and women’s squads until 2028.

The operator will continue to support disability football through its title sponsorship of The FA Disability Cup and the England Para Lions. EE will also become a partner of The FA’s eLions – England’s official esports team.