AI, 5G bring UK sports fans closer to the action

With some exceptions at Premier League grounds and national stadiums, getting good mobile connectivity at UK sports venues has been a perennial challenge, but a new technology consortium is claiming to have launched groundbreaking technology that will revolutionise the fan experience.

The technology has been developed through Project Arana, a collaboration between the University of Bristol’s Smart Internet Lab, artificial intelligence (AI) experts Madevo, and other industry partners, led by network specialists Weaver Labs. Other technology partners include Meta, Samsung, Capgemini, Satellite Applications Catapult, Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult and Nokia.

The firms believe what they have created, following successful trials at a major stadium, is a first of its kind in the UK that could transform traditional sports venues into fully smart-enabled stadiums, offering fans unprecedented levels of interaction and connectivity.

Explaining the background to their work, the partners said that for years, UK sports fans have struggled to get a signal at a game. Thousands of people trying to get online at one time leaves everyone frustrated, with large venues struggling to meet growing demand and absorb the high costs of telecoms infrastructure.

To demonstrate how this challenge can be overcome, the partners undertook a recent series of trials of the technology at the 30,400-seat MK Dons football stadium in Milton Keynes. By using OpenRAN technology and Weaver Labs’ secure software management platform, Cell Stack, the stadium’s existing network infrastructure was integrated with a 5G, cloud-based private telecom network.

Enhanced with Madevo’s AI cloud technology, which enables stadiums to host their own private AI network, the trial is said to have delivered ultra-fast, reliable connectivity allowing fans to access a range of real-time digital services, all running smoothly over the same network.

Deliverables from the trial included high-quality live video streaming from multiple camera angles, including exclusive behind-the-scenes views; AI-driven team performance insights and historical data; live player statistics; interactive chatbots; immersive 3D stadium mapping; real-time queue navigation; food and beverage ordering directly from your seat; and enhanced safety and security features.

A collaboration between Madevo and Nokia is designed to offer real-time insights during live matches. Using video analytics such as player coordinates generated by Nokia, teams will be able to gain valuable information on formations, tactics and other critical aspects of the game.

Beyond enhancing the fan experience, the technology also has the potential to address long-standing operational challenges for broadcasters and event organisers. This includes network congestion, cabling complexity and unreliable 4G performance during high-attendance events.

All of this, said the partners, meant that fans need never miss crucial match moments or struggle to access basic digital services during live games.

“Many fans now choose the comfort of home to watch matches, enjoying high-quality streams, instant replays, multi-screens and no queues,” said Alex Mavromatis, co-founder and CEO at Madevo. “We recognised that the in-stadium experience was lagging behind what fans are able to enjoy at home.

“Today’s fans want the best of both worlds, the excitement of being there live, with the digital comfort and insights they’re used to at home. Our technology, built on research from Bristol’s Smart Internet Lab, bridges that gap, turning live viewing into a deeper, more connected experience. Whether it’s sharing clips in real time, ordering food from your seat or diving into game stats, fans are now part of the action like never before.”

Weaver Labs CEO Maria Lema added: “By bringing computation and decision-making to the edge, we’re showing stadiums what future-ready infrastructure can deliver: real-time insight, seamless experiences and the foundation for entirely new services. This is a glimpse of what the next generation of digital venues will look like.”