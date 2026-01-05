Global cloud infrastructure spending hits $102.6bn in Q3 2025

Global spending on cloud infrastructure services reached $102.6bn in the third quarter of 2025, marking a 25% increase year-on-year as enterprises progressed from early artificial intelligence (AI) experiments towards large-scale implementation.

According to new study by technology analyst firm Omdia, Q3 2025 was the fifth consecutive quarter in which growth exceeded 20%, indicating continued market momentum.

The market remains dominated by the three major global hyperscalers: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. They accounted for 66% of global cloud infrastructure spending during the quarter, achieving combined year-on-year growth of 29%.

Omdia noted that competition among cloud providers is moving from incremental improvements in AI model performance to platform-level capabilities. These capabilities allow businesses to run AI agents reliably in real-world environments, with support for multiple AI models.

“Collaboration across the ecosystem remains critical,” said Rachel Brindley, senior director at Omdia. “Multi-model support is increasingly viewed as a production requirement rather than a feature, as enterprises seek resilience, cost control and deployment flexibility across generative AI workloads.”

Yi Zhang, senior analyst at Omdia, added that hyperscalers are also increasing investment in agent build-and-run capabilities to address the complexity of agentic AI deployment.

“Many enterprises still lack standardised building blocks that can support business continuity, customer experience and compliance at the same time, which is slowing the real-world deployment of AI agents,” she said.