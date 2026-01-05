Flyalone - Adobe
Global cloud infrastructure spending hits $102.6bn in Q3 2025
The cloud infrastructure market grew 25% year-on-year, driven by enterprises moving from AI experimentation to scaled deployment, according to research from Omdia
Global spending on cloud infrastructure services reached $102.6bn in the third quarter of 2025, marking a 25% increase year-on-year as enterprises progressed from early artificial intelligence (AI) experiments towards large-scale implementation.
According to new study by technology analyst firm Omdia, Q3 2025 was the fifth consecutive quarter in which growth exceeded 20%, indicating continued market momentum.
The market remains dominated by the three major global hyperscalers: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. They accounted for 66% of global cloud infrastructure spending during the quarter, achieving combined year-on-year growth of 29%.
Omdia noted that competition among cloud providers is moving from incremental improvements in AI model performance to platform-level capabilities. These capabilities allow businesses to run AI agents reliably in real-world environments, with support for multiple AI models.
“Collaboration across the ecosystem remains critical,” said Rachel Brindley, senior director at Omdia. “Multi-model support is increasingly viewed as a production requirement rather than a feature, as enterprises seek resilience, cost control and deployment flexibility across generative AI workloads.”
Yi Zhang, senior analyst at Omdia, added that hyperscalers are also increasing investment in agent build-and-run capabilities to address the complexity of agentic AI deployment.
“Many enterprises still lack standardised building blocks that can support business continuity, customer experience and compliance at the same time, which is slowing the real-world deployment of AI agents,” she said.
Regional expansion and market leaders
Omdia’s research indicated that backlog levels – orders received but not yet fulfilled – continued to rise for all three major providers, underscoring market resilience.
With a 32% market share and 20% revenue growth, AWS maintained its leading position, recording its strongest performance since 2022. By the end of Q3 2025, the cloud giant reported a backlog of $200bn.
In the Asia-Pacific region, AWS expanded its footprint with a new cloud region in New Zealand, which has three availability zones to provide customers with business continuity and fault tolerance.
In the AI space, Omdia noted that Amazon Bedrock is improving rapidly, offering broader model options and enhanced platform features. These include support for Claude 4.5, 18 managed open-weight models, and improved AI safety measures and data automation tools.
At AWS re:Invent 2025, the company also introduced the Nova 2 model family, Nova Act and Nova Forge, strengthening its enterprise AI stack from models to agents and automation.
Microsoft Azure came in second with a 22% market share, delivering revenue growth of 40%. The company continues to invest heavily in Asian infrastructure, announcing plans in November 2025 to expand its Azure cloud region in Malaysia and launch a new datacentre region in India in 2026. Microsoft also renewed its partnership with OpenAI in October 2025.
Google Cloud remained at number three, with an 11% market share and 36% growth, driven largely by enterprise AI offerings. As of 30 September 2025, it reported a backlog of $157.7bn, up from $108.2bn in the second quarter.
On the platform side, Google’s Vertex AI Model Garden continued to expand its large-scale AI model portfolio. New additions include multimodal variants from the Gemini 2.5 series, Kimi K2 Thinking and DeepSeek-V3.2.
In October 2025, Google Cloud also launched Gemini Enterprise, an AI platform designed for enterprise customers that integrates the Gemini model family with enterprise-grade AI agents, no-code development tools, and security and governance capabilities.
