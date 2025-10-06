Enterprise software sales through cloud hyperscale marketplaces set to hit $163bn by 2030

Sales of enterprise software through hyperscale cloud marketplaces hosted by the likes of Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft and Google are expected to top $163bn by 2030, having hit $30bn in 2024.

According to research from IT market watcher Omdia, the rise in sales can be attributed to increasing enterprise use of hyperscale cloud procurement marketplaces, as well as the growing appetite for agentic artificial intelligence (AI) tools.

“Omdia forecasts a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1% from 2025 to 2030, as vendors across the IT industry – from large global software vendors to ISV startups – increasingly embrace hyperscaler marketplaces as a primary route to market,” said Omdia in a research note.

It also cited the continued growth in upfront multi-year cloud commitments by enterprises as another driver of sales growth. Its estimates show there is close to $470bn in committed spend already made by enterprises to AWS, Microsoft and Google, and a “proportion” of that will be spent on third-party marketplace purchases.

“The accelerating pace of this spend is demonstrated by the nearly $30bn of new commitments added in Q2 2025 alone,” added Omdia. “Customers are moving from opportunistically using marketplace purchases to burn down unused commitments to more strategic marketplace procurement, negotiating cloud commitments to include budget for a broader set of vendor products that align with their cloud adoption strategies.”

Given the additional complexity that marketplace purchases can add to enterprise cloud purchases and commitments, Omdia said many firms are turning to third-party channel partners to complete nearly 60% of marketplace transactions.

In terms of what enterprises are purchasing through hyperscale cloud marketplaces, Omdia has pinpointed three technology categories that appear to be account for more than 60% of the total spend being channeled through marketplaces. They include infrastructure software ($10.5bn), DevOps ($9.1bn) and business applications ($9.1bn).

“These categories are the foundational tenets of customer environments, and power both the front end and back end of increasingly complex cloud environments,” said Omdia.

In the future, as enterprises continue to migrate more of their workloads off-premise and their cloud strategies mature, Omdia said AI and cyber security will also fuel further spend.

“Microtransactions and the continued growth of multi-agent [AI] protocols will drive a total spend of $24.4bn on the back of a 37% compound annual growth rate (CAGR),” said Omdia. “Cyber security represents another high-growth area, projected to reach $31 billion by 2030 with a 31% CAGR, as integrated security platforms become essential, creating additional opportunities for cyber security vendors and their partner ecosystems.”

Alastair Edwards, chief analyst at Omdia, said hyperscale marketplaces are proving popular not just with enterprises, but also independent software vendors (ISVs), with many now achieving annual sales in excess of $1bn through them.

“A small but growing number of ISVs are now reaching – and exceeding – $1bn of annual sales through AWS, Google Cloud Marketplace and Microsoft Azure Marketplace, as they activate both partners and distributors to reach a broader set of cloud customers and drive an increasing share of sales,” said Edwards.

“Agentic AI will be one of the fastest-growing categories through marketplaces in the next five years. The hyperscalers are competing hard to win the race as a channel for agentic AI through their agent marketplaces, because this accounts for an ever-greater proportion of cloud consumption,” he added.