CrowdStrike and Okta reach AWS Marketplace milestones

The AWS Marketplace has become a major route to go to market for vendors and partners alike, with serious amounts of business transacted on the hyperscaler’s platform.

Vendors CrowdStrike and Okta are sharing the levels of activity they have generated with AWS, with both reaching significant sales milestones.

CrowdStrike indicated that it generated $1bn worth of sales on the AWS Marketplace for the last calendar year. That number was achieved via a 91% annual increase in global sales, which also saw EMEA performance improve by 48%. The firm saw a surge in sales generated by its distribution partners.

In a move to increase its distribution sales on the Marketplace further, CrowdStrike signed an agreement last month with Westcon-Comstor to enable the channel player to offer Falcon via AWS platform.

The distie was charged with helping partners across Europe get to grips with the Markeplace, with training and enablement, and to get resellers in a position where they could gain authorised channel partner private offer (CPPO) status.

The two firms have been developing their relationship, with CrowdStrike sealing a strategic collaboration agreement with AWS, which saw the cloud giant adopt the vendor’s Falcon platform while in turn the security player extended its use of Amazon services.

Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike, said it was important to be able to meet customer demand that was coming through the Marketplace and get its channel involved with that effort.

“CrowdStrike’s unprecedented traction in AWS Marketplace is a testament to our strategy and execution, aligning the CrowdStrike partner go-to-market ecosystem to leverage AWS Marketplace in driving Falcon platform adoption at scale,” he said.

In response, Ruba Borno, vice-president of global specialists and partners at AWS, said the revenue milestone underlined the reach offered by its Marketplace.

“AWS Marketplace continues to be the go-to destination for AWS customers to procure, deploy and govern IT solutions to innovate and scale their business,” she added. “CrowdStrike’s achievement of $1bn in revenue through AWS Marketplace in 2024 underscores the value of the Falcon platform in helping customers innovate faster with greater confidence in their security.”

Meanwhile, Okta is also marking $1bn in sales, generated over the past four years on the hyperscaler’s Marketplace.

“When Okta set out to redefine Identity in the cloud, we turned to AWS to build the foundation, and the results have been game-changing,” said Todd McKinnon, CEO and co-founder of Okta. “Reaching $1bn in AWS Marketplace sales marks a milestone in our collaboration. Together, we’re accelerating secure identity adoption worldwide.”

The identity specialist is expanding its relationship with AWS as it moves deeper into 2025, having signed a strategic collaboration agreement that will provide the vendor with the opportunity to pitch its solutions with the increased backing of the cloud giant.

Okta is also expecting its increased use of AI – with the technology embedded into its products and integrated into AWS – will also increase sales and drive more activity this year.

Okta started selling on the AWS Marketplace in December 2020 and the firm has worked with the cloud player on more than 25 product integrations to streamline identity and authentication.