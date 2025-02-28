Channel catch-up: News in brief

Before the week concludes, there are a few stories that need to be shared, including a fresh remote services offering from Nebula, a double acquisition made by Everything Tech Group, indications of how important partners are to Monday.com, Horizon3.ai and Scality, as well as some partnerships and distribution agreements.

Nebula The channel services player has cut the ribbon on its latest offering, a global remote managed service. The offering is being made available with a pay-as-you-go model to make it easier for managed service providers (MSPs) to provide it as an option for customers. “The cost to deliver remote managed services is becoming increasingly challenging when considering the range of qualifying technology platforms and the price points that need to be achieved,” said Ross Teague, CEO of Nebula Global Services. “The additional operational overhead required to achieve the desired outcome, such as team members, technical know-how, and around-the-clock availability, means partnering with a trusted channel services provider such as Nebula can be a sensible and more commercially viable option,” he added.

Everything Tech Group The managed services provider has acquired SIRE Technology and Bastion Key (trading as GiBVault). The double acquisition is the eighth in just four years and marks the next expansion of Everything Tech Group to become a £24m and 130-strong technology organisation. The senior management teams of the acquired companies are moving over to join a management team of the enlarged organisation. Everything Tech Group was founded in 2021 by Mark Allen and Phil Smith. GiBVault is the largest provider of cloud-based infrastructure services in the British Overseas territory of Gibraltar, with a global customer base spanning Europe, the Caribbean and Asia. Berkshire-based SIRE Technology specialises in managed services, cyber security and cloud solutions. Allen, the group’s chief financial officer, said the double deal would strengthen the business: “We see a huge opportunity to create clear expertise in helping customers with complex needs. To capitalise on this, we are combining expertise in technology and talent. This double acquisition cements this and gives us scale and access to a global customer base.”

Monday.com The firm wrapped up its partner summit in London this week, with the event the backdrop to reveal the progress made by its partners in the past year. The firm offers three different partnership options: solution, service and marketplace partnerships. Monday.com’s solution partners have increased by 24% over the past year, with the company currently having over 270 solution partners globally. The Monday.com Marketplace, which grew by 59% in the number of available applications in the past year, hosts 650 apps. “Our thriving partner ecosystem is essential to our mission of empowering organisations and driving collective success,” said Ophir Penso, vice-president of partnerships at Monday.com.

Check Point The vendor has expanded its partner and customer advocacy management services offering. The firm now provides direct access to advocacy experts to encourage greater collaboration between the vendor and its partners. “This service reflects the growing demand for dedicated, hands-on engagement in navigating complex cyber security challenges,” said Sharon Schusheim, chief services officer at Check Point Software. “Through our Advocacy Services, we act as true trusted advisors, working proactively with partners and customers to strengthen security, drive operational efficiency and prevent issues before they occur.”

Scality The secure storage player indicated that its global partner ecosystem doubled in size year-over-year in 2024. The firm has been following a channel-first strategy and that helped support the growth, which saw 60% of sales driven by the VAR community in the fourth quarter. “Our partners are essential to our success, and we’re committed to helping them grow by unlocking new revenue streams,” said Eric LeBlanc, channel chief and general manager of Scality’s Artesca Business. “With 400-plus channel partners and over 1,000 Scality certified partner personnel worldwide, we empower them through innovation, simplicity and partner-focused solutions,” he added.

CrowdStrike The firm struck a strategic partnership to augment Orange Cyberdefense’s SOC-as-a-Service (SOCaaS) and managed detection and response (MDR) services with the CrowdStrike Falcon cyber security platform. The vendor was impressed with the partner’s willingness to invest in a practice that would support market expansion. “We have chosen to deepen our partnership with CrowdStrike to further strengthen our cyber security support capabilities for businesses,” said Alexandre Nasrinfar, chief revenue officer at Orange Cyberdefense. “CrowdStrike Falcon bolsters our service offerings and solutions, allowing us to anticipate the threats towards businesses and provide our customers with a robust quality turnkey service.”

Horizon3.ai The autonomous security specialist shared some details of the positive impact its partners are having on its financial performance. The firm’s fourth quarter saw 101% revenue growth year-on-year, with a 106% climb in its partner-sourced pipeline, thanks to the efforts of its resellers and managed security service providers (MSSPs). The update also indicated that 80% of Horizon3.ai’s 3,000 customers were fully serviced by MSSPs, which it viewed as a sign of the strength and capabilities of its channel base.

TD Synnex The distributor signed an agreement to carry Object First’s optical backup storage appliance in the UK and Ireland. Object First’s Ootbi (Out-of-the-Box-Immutability) solution provides immutable storage for Veeam backups so the distie will be looking to target Veeam partners that are keen to add more protection to their offering. Rachel Paterson, business unit director for infrastructure software at Advanced Solutions UK at TD Synnex, said the signing added more depth to its data protection options: “With Ootbi, Veeam partners can add more value and deliver exceptionally simple and powerful protection for their end-user customers – and with our deep expertise and understanding of the technology, TD Synnex can provide all the support they need to deliver complete and immutable backup solutions.” Pete Hannah, vice-president of sales for Western Europe at Object First, said it made sense to work with one of Veeam’s strongest distribution partners in the UK and Ireland. The distributor also sealed a deal with Eaton to handle its portfolio of electric vehicle chargers. “TD Synnex wants to encourage more partners to explore the potential of providing solutions that enable end customers to adopt more sustainable practices. For MSPs and partners that offer integration services, and those who want to help customers move towards their sustainability goals,” said James Reed, managing director of endpoint solutions, UK and Ireland, at the distie.