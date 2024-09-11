Ampito turns to Nebula to expand global reach

Ampito has appointed Nebula Global Services as a global strategic services partner to help it expand internationally.

Nebula has an established global network of experts that Ampito can take advantage of to deliver services and support to customers operating in locations outside its native UK.

Ampito has been looking to increase its international business its home market, following a model of supporting local markets with in-country delivery of network and data centre infrastructure.

The results of the partnership will appear first in the US, with Nebula support Ampito with in-country technical expertise, inventory management, pre-staging and logistics.

Darren Brownfield, CSO at Ampito Group, said that the firm had looked to work with a partner that could provide the global support customers would be expecting: “As CSO, my focus is on delivering a service to our customer whereby the complexities of what we deliver is hidden from them and they only see the results.

“Having a proactive and reliable partner in-country such as Nebula is paramount, and we are excited to explore the new opportunities this combined service offering can bring to our customers,” he added.

The mantra of collaboration and partnership has echoed across the channel loudly in the past couple of years, and Pete Murphy, chief sales officer at Nebula Global Services, said Ampito had understood the potential of taking that approach.

“From the outset, Ampito has impressed me with their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. From our very first conversation about this partnership, through to the onboarding, the team were focused throughout. At every stage, Ampito made it clear that the client’s needs were their top priority, and coupled with Nebula’s outcome-focused approach, we have created a best-of-breed customer success experience,” he said.

Nebula has been a strong advocate of collaboration around sustainability. Earlier this year, it shared a report that warned those who kept their best practices under wraps were not benefitting the wider channel.

Meanwhile, it has emerged this week that Ampito Group CEO Angela Whitty is stepping back from the business.

In a LinkedIn post, she explained that she was looking to take some time out to reset her priorities and it had been a tough decision, but she wanted to spend some time with the people who mattered most to her.

The former managing director of Cisco’s UK&UI partner organisation has a strong CV, and she indicated was not saying farewell to the channel but intended to stay in the industry.