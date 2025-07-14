Channel Recruiter and Nebula team up with talent offering

The Channel Recruiter has teamed up with Nebula Global Services to cut the ribbon on its Tech Talent on Tap offering to help increase skills across the industry.

The aim of the initiative has been designed to help with those looking to get access to skilled staff, with value-added resellers (VARs), managed services providers (MSPs), system integrators (SIs) and other channel organisations seen as the target beneficiaries of the offering.

The skills gap in the IT world is a long-standing issue and the channel is also under pressure to find staff that can develop and provide the skills to help customers plug gaps.

Zoe Chatley, founder and CEO at The Channel Recruiter, said there was a need for a service that addressed the channel’s issues in landing talented personnel.

”As the IT channel grows and evolves, we at The Channel Recruiter wanted to make sure we evolve with it,” she said. “We are excited that Nebula Global Services has agreed to partner with us and launch Tech Talent on Tap. Our joint global resource as a service offers the IT channel a [product] like no other, offering quick, on-demand technical resource and people solutions.

“This isn’t just about filling roles – it’s about redefining how the channel scales, innovates and competes. Tech Talent on Tap delivers cutting-edge capabilities with a results-first mindset, enabling firms to accelerate growth, drive transformation and lead the future of tech.”

Ross Teague, founder and CEO of Nebula Global Services, said the recruitment-as-a-service offering was both vendor and technology agnostic, and it would help partners to plug gaps with access to on-demand skills, adding: “Together, we’re launching Tech Talent on Tap – a game-changing resourcing solution engineered to empower VARs, MSPs, GSIs and channel firms with instant access to elite technical talent across the globe.”

The pressure on skills has never been greater, with the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) exacerbating an already difficult situation. Research shared last week by Boxxe underlined that concerns over complex integrations was one of the factors holding SMEs back from wider AI adoption. The channel player’s research found that cost concerns were an issue, but that was coupled by 44% of respondents’ expressing worries about the “complexity of integration”.

Chris Carlisle, business consultant and acting chief services officer at Boxxe, said that some efforts were being made to increase skills, but many customers were not currently in a position to handle the perceived complexity of AI integrations.

“Our findings show that organisations across the UK are currently facing critical trade-offs in balancing innovation and operational feasibility,” said Carlisle. “These findings are interesting as the government recently released an AI Action plan to address the growing demand for AI professionals. The plan includes measures to train tens of thousands of individuals in AI-related fields by 2030.

“This involves supporting universities in expanding AI programmes, offering scholarships to attract global talent and promoting alternative pathways like apprenticeships and lifelong learning programmes. Despite the momentum behind AI adoption, significant barriers remain, especially for small businesses. One major factor continues to be the high initial investment cost of implementing AI solutions.”