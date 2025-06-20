Channel catch-up: News in brief

Improvements on offer for managed service providers (MSPs), partnerships formed to extend portfolios and several partner programmes introduced in a busy week across the channel.

AvePoint The security player has added more support to its Elements Platform for managed services providers, with marketplace integration, deep risk user insights, and license and storage optimisation. Chris Shaw, head of channel at AvePoint UK, said it was keen to make life easier for MSPs: “With nearly a third of small and mid-sized enterprises [SMEs] falling victim to cyber attacks, and 81% of SMEs believing AI is increasing the need for additional security controls, MSPs are in the midst of a tremendous market opportunity to take advantage of a rapidly growing market for managed security services. “The AvePoint Elements Platform makes it easy to scale deployments and follow through on the desire to standardise their support with one vendor – a goal of nearly three-quarters of MSPs today. Automation and simplification are key drivers for us in the security space, and we’re actively working with our partner community to show them the power of these new tools.”

Nebula Global Services The channel player has made the FEBE Growth 100 list ranked at number 32, being listed with other firms that are classed as building the fastest-growing British businesses where founders remain at the helm. Ross Teague, CEO and founder of Nebula Global Services, said the firm had made the list for the second year running and being recognised meant a great deal to the business. “Being named in the FEBE 100 in 2024 was a moment of immense pride, but to be recognised for a second consecutive year is truly extraordinary,” he said. “It’s a powerful affirmation that we’re not just growing – we’re building something meaningful and lasting. To stand alongside such a dynamic and resilient community of business leaders is both humbling and energising. At the heart of our journey is a commitment to balance profit with purpose. “Our momentum is driven by a sustainable vision for IT services – one that champions local sourcing, ethical partnerships and responsible practices across our entire supply chain. This recognition fuels our belief that doing good and doing well can go hand in hand,” he added.

Pulsant The digital infrastructure specialist has struck a partnership with high-assurance MSP Nine23. Pulsant operates fourteen datacentres across the UK, connected by a private network, providing a platform for Nine23 to deliver high assurance, resilient and fully UK sovereign, operationally critical services to a range of customers including government, law enforcement, defence and their highly regulated supply chains. “Nine23 passionately believes that cyber security and resilience must be business-enabling, not a constraint,” said Steve Jewell, chief revenue officer at Nine23. “Our value lies in empowering cyber resilience across highly regulated UK markets, for which we design, build and manage systems that are secure by design and fully compliant with regulatory requirements for mission-critical operations. Our partnership with Pulsant ensures the sovereignty, resilience and assurance of the physical hosting and network connectivity our services rely on.” Wendy Shearer, director of partners and ecosystems for Pulsant, added: “This partnership is a key milestone in our progress. Nine23 is a fantastic addition to our diverse Partner Ecosystem, bringing unparalleled expertise in the high assurance space.”

Skyhawk Security The cloud threat detection and response player has launched a global partner programme to underscore its commitment to the channel. “Cloud attacks are doubling year over year, and today’s security teams are struggling to juggle hundreds of alerts with reactive tools and siloed point solutions,” said Jennifer Duman, channel director at Skyhawk Security. “Our partners want to deliver a trusted, innovative product that prevents breaches and prioritises the cloud threats that really matter.” The programme covers different channel models with referral, reseller and MSSP partners all covered and able to tap into benefits that should support growth.