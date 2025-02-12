AvePoint increases MSP support as Acronis warns they are targets

AvePoint has expanded the support it can provide managed service providers (MSPs) by enhancing its platform offering.

The security vendor has been working to increase communication and support for its channel partners and spoke to MicroScope last December about its desire to keep the momentum it saw across 2024 from partners going into this year.

Just a few weeks in and the firm has cut the ribbon on the latest version of its AvePoint Elements offering.

In a nutshell, Elements brings together the vendor’s tools in a unified platform, with application programming interface (API) integration options, that should make things easier for MSPs.

MSPs will have access to centralised management for multi-tenant configurations through the Elements platform.

Chris Shaw, head of channel at AvePoint UK, said: “The latest version of Elements being released shows how much we value our partners and the investment they make back into us. Our commitment to Elements will mean that partners can take this tool and build out security-centric recurring revenue streams, all through one seamless platform.”

The firm has also increased the automation features in the platform to reduce the time MSPs spend on menial tasks, simplifying the process and visibility of transactions with customers.

AvePoint is expecting the easier visibility and management to help MSPs remain on top of compliance and threats, while also increasing their profitability.

“Our partners have a massive opportunity to unlock new recurring revenue streams through security, backup, workspace management and compliance services this year,” said Coby Liang, head of EMEA at AvePoint.

“Our Elements Platform empowers MSPs to deploy standardised security and compliance configurations consistently across multiple tenants, helping them efficiently manage increasing data volumes and complex environments, thus driving growth and capitalising on the expanding cyber security market,” he added.

The need for MSPs to keep on top of their own and their customers’ security needs is underlined by research from Acronis.

The firm’s Cyberthreats report, H2 2024: The rise of AI-driven threats underlines the volume of threats MSPs are trying to fend off, with a 197% increase in detected threats in the latter half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023 and a 21% rise in attacks per organisation.

Email attacks on MSPs increased, with phishing the preferred attack vector for those trying to attack channel partners. There were also attempts to target vulnerabilities in remote access tools such as Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP).

MSPs were also victims of a rising volume of advanced persistent threat (APT) attacks, often originating from ransomware groups looking to cause problems for partners.

Ultimately, the Acronis findings underline that attacks on MSP are not opportunistic, but are part of a determined effort to enter supply chains to unlock high-reward targets.

“This release highlights the alarming rise of AI-generated attacks and the increasing sophistication of ransomware campaigns. By analysing trends from 2024 and providing actionable recommendations, the report empowers organisations, MSPs, and the cyber security industry to proactively strengthen their defences to stay ahead of today’s most pressing risks,” said Acronis CISO Gerald Beuchelt.