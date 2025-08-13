SonicWall backs MSPs with unified approach

SonicWall has pitched the release of its latest firewalls as a demonstration of its commitment to both fending off threats and delivering technology specifically designed to support managed service providers (MSPs).

The security player has launched nine firewalls that form part of its Generation 8 portfolio, specifically designed to be taken to market by MSPs and managed security service providers (MSSPs).

“We’re not just delivering a new set of high-performance firewalls, we’re preparing our partners and their customers for the latest threats and market requirements,” said Bob VanKirk, president and CEO of SonicWall.

“Our new firewall lineup is just one part of a broader, unified platform strategy,” he said. “With SonicWall Unified Management, embedded ZTNA, the SonicSentry managed services team, and the industry’s first built-in cyber warranty, we’re helping partners shift from resellers to high-value security providers. This launch arms our partners with the tools they need to win more business and strengthen customer trust by providing market-leading cyber security protection.”

The supplier has taken the view that to make the technology work for MSPs, it needs to link in with a wider story that includes the hardware and software, as well as services and flexible billing.

The firm has recognised partners require security products that can meet the needs of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and mid-market customer bases, handle multi-tenant environments and support compliance requirements.

“Today’s MSPs and MSSPs need more than just great technology, they need support scaling their business,” said Jason Carter, chief revenue officer at SonicWall. “From flexible licensing to co-managed security services, we’re giving partners every advantage to grow margins, differentiate offerings and meet their customers’ evolving needs.”