SonicWall backs MSPs with unified approach
The security player launches a wave of products as JumpCloud’s latest market survey reveals the benefits of consolidating IT tools
SonicWall has pitched the release of its latest firewalls as a demonstration of its commitment to both fending off threats and delivering technology specifically designed to support managed service providers (MSPs).
The security player has launched nine firewalls that form part of its Generation 8 portfolio, specifically designed to be taken to market by MSPs and managed security service providers (MSSPs).
“We’re not just delivering a new set of high-performance firewalls, we’re preparing our partners and their customers for the latest threats and market requirements,” said Bob VanKirk, president and CEO of SonicWall.
“Our new firewall lineup is just one part of a broader, unified platform strategy,” he said. “With SonicWall Unified Management, embedded ZTNA, the SonicSentry managed services team, and the industry’s first built-in cyber warranty, we’re helping partners shift from resellers to high-value security providers. This launch arms our partners with the tools they need to win more business and strengthen customer trust by providing market-leading cyber security protection.”
The supplier has taken the view that to make the technology work for MSPs, it needs to link in with a wider story that includes the hardware and software, as well as services and flexible billing.
The firm has recognised partners require security products that can meet the needs of the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and mid-market customer bases, handle multi-tenant environments and support compliance requirements.
“Today’s MSPs and MSSPs need more than just great technology, they need support scaling their business,” said Jason Carter, chief revenue officer at SonicWall. “From flexible licensing to co-managed security services, we’re giving partners every advantage to grow margins, differentiate offerings and meet their customers’ evolving needs.”
Making life easier
That sense that unification was the right approach to take was underlined by research from JumpCloud that indicated customers are swamped by tools and looking to make life easier.
The firm’s Q3 2025 IT trends report revealed that less than a quarter (22%) of UK firms have unified their IT environments and a mixture of tools were leaving security gaps and threatening to undermine compliance positions.
The complexity was also making life more difficult for those responsible for systems and customers that were dealing with fragmented IT environments that were also struggling to keep pace with innovation and security threats, with almost half likely to delay projects.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has come onto the radar, and JumpCloud found that half of those firms it quizzed were now assessing the risks from agentic AI, with a third looking at new identity and access controls for AI agents.
“Businesses face an expensive dilemma: their chaotic IT systems and incomplete zero trust efforts leave them exposed to increasing AI-driven cyber attacks,” said Rajat Bhargava, JumpCloud CEO.
The benefits for those that did get on top of their infrastructure included improving the user experience and increasing the job satisfaction among IT staff.
“We believe that effectively navigating these complexities hinges on strategic partnerships – collaborating closely with internal teams, security leaders and MSPs is crucial,” he said. “The data clearly shows a unified, automated and user-friendly IT foundation is the key to simplifying operations and empowering everyone’s success, even amid global uncertainty.”