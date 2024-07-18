SonicWall adds cloud edge proposition for MSPs

SonicWall has continued to add to the options it can provide for managed service providers (MSPs) with the launch of its Cloud Secure Edge (CSE) offering.

The vendor started the month cutting the ribbon on a European SOC that was designed to increase coverage for MSPs, providing regional partners that want threat detection and response capabilities. The firm has now added to that with the suite of zero-trust access options designed with partners in mind.

“In today’s dynamic threat landscape, where remote work and cloud adoption are accelerating, organisations need a flexible security solution that can seamlessly protect users and data across any network environment,” said SonicWall executive vice-president of product strategy Tarun Desikan.

SonicWall has built on the existing security service edge (SSE) products and added its networking knowledge to produce a cloud-based option that can offer MSPs a multi-tenant platform that will give users access to a range of services, including secure internet and private access.

“These innovative offerings, designed in consultation with SonicWall MSPs, not only simplify deployment and management but also enhance overall security posture, making them essential and accessible tools for evolving IT environments,” said Desikan.

The vendor has benefited from the acquisition of Banyan at the start of the year, which came with plenty of SSE expertise.

“When we acquired Banyan in January, we said we would empower partners by delivering a security architecture for any stage of their customers’ evolving cloud journey,” said SonicWall CEO and president Bob VanKirk.

“Cloud Secure Edge is the first step of that delivery, with additional MSP-friendly components of the SSE stack to follow. We are redefining SSE for the SME market by combining simplicity and management with robust security, empowering organisations to embrace zero-trust principles effortlessly. Our goal is to provide our partners and their customers with confidence that their data and resources are protected, regardless of where their workforce operates,” he added.

The firm shared the response from Rama Polefka, CEO of partner Black Mountain, who pointed out that the channel was dealing with challenges faced by users and wanted tools that were easy to deploy and manage.

“Whether it’s replacing tradition VPNs, delivering a cost-effective endpoint-based DNS offering or delivering a full ZTNA architecture, this solution allows us to offer our customers who are implementing a hybrid cloud migration a scalable and efficient way to protect their critical assets while ensuring seamless connectivity for their remote workforce,” he said.

Research shared earlier this week in JumpCloud’s Q3 2024 SME IT trends report underlined how customers were looking to the channel to help them unlock the benefits of AI securely.

“UK SMEs are grappling with subdued economic conditions combined with an increasingly complex environment,” said Greg Keller, co-founder and chief technology officer of JumpCloud.