SonicWall offers MSPs access to increased range of services

SonicWall has cut the ribbon on a managed security services offering to enable its partners to be on the right side of European compliance regulations.

With the DORA regulations on the horizon, the vendor has established an SOC for its MSSPs to lean on that supports regional partners that want threat detection and response capabilities.

“The EU is leading the way globally on cyber resilience to protect its economic interests with DORA,” said SonicWall vice-president of EMEA Spencer Starkey.

“SonicWall’s new SOC is physical proof we’re onboard ahead of this important new regulatory reality,” he added. “We know attackers work internationally and not just nine to five. Now our partners can offer ultra-fast, local response capabilities with EU data residency starting today.”

The expectation is that the service will be used by partners across the EU as well as in the UK, and is being described as the latest in a number of supportive moves SonicWall has made towards its channel in the past few months.

“Within the past year, SonicWall made a commitment to its global partners that it would take an endpoint-agnostic and flexible approach tailored to their unique journeys – we delivered that in February,” said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk.

“Building on this commitment, we’re now introducing managed security services, an EMEA-based SOC, and a suite of additional tools and resources essential for our partners’ success,” he added. “Our establishment of an EMEA-based SOC with European data residency further strengthens our promise to empower partners with local expertise and rapid response capabilities, crucial for effective client protection amidst Europe's ever-evolving cyber security landscape.”