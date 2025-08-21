Can the M1-Simba merger rewrite the telco playbook?

Keppel’s S$1.43bn sale of M1 to Simba Telecom (formerly TPG) marks Singapore's first major telecom consolidation. The new entity would control nearly a third of the market—a scale sufficient to challenge incumbents Singtel and StarHub in a market where subscriber growth has plateaued. This deal could set the tone for how operators across the Asia-Pacific respond to market saturation.

The investment-agility paradox

Singapore’s telcos face a classic tension: should they invest heavily to save in the long run, or save now to invest later? The M1-Simba merger illustrates a challenger’s attempt to bridge both worlds.

M1 brings a history of strategic investment in its 5G rollout, enterprise-grade cloud, and advanced bundling. Simba contributes lean operations, digital-first agility, and cost discipline. Combined, they could execute high-impact yet nimble plays, balancing capital-intensive deployment with market responsiveness.

Singapore’s mobile market is mature, with penetration exceeding 150%. Growth through new subscribers alone is nearly impossible. The options are stark:

Invest aggressively in new capabilities such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, and the cloud, and risk overspending. Stay lean, protect margins, and risk falling behind technologically.

By 2025, a third of network traffic will be AI-driven, embedding AI in most telecom applications and forcing operators to rethink their infrastructure and monetisation strategies.

The M1-Simba tie-up is a live experiment: the strategic spender meets the agile saver. If they can balance this paradox, they may capture market gaps that neither could alone.

Here’s what the deal could mean for the merged telco and its customers:

1. AI-enhanced mass-market bundling

The merged telco can deploy AI-driven personalisation in its consumer plans, blending M1’s bundling expertise with Simba’s reputation for simple pricing. Customers could receive tailored plan recommendations, while add-ons like streaming, security, or app subscriptions drive new revenue without heavy upfront investment.

2. 5G and IoT services for SMBs

Singapore’s small and medium-sized businesses (SMB)s are a fast-growing but underserved market. Offering plug-and-play 5G and internet-of-things (IoT) bundles for companies without in-house IT could be a sweet spot. Simba’s agility would ensure a quick rollout, while M1’s assets provide scale, aligning capital with new revenue streams.

3. Differentiated 5G deployment

M1’s existing 5G network build positions the new entity to focus resources on areas of highest demand, rather than on blanket nationwide spending. With AI-driven traffic expected to form one-third of global volumes by 2025, according to Omdia, the combined entity can execute a precision rollout, that is, deploying capital only where it maximises return. This contrasts with traditional “build it everywhere” strategies that lock in sunk costs.