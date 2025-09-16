Telcos urged to ‘delayer’ for survival and growth

Despite billions of dollars invested in network infrastructure, many telecoms companies continue to struggle with low profitability as core services, such as data and voice, become more commoditised.

According to report by global management consulting firm Kearney, telcos can break this loop by delayering – the process of dividing their operations into three financially independent layers.

The layers consist of an InfraCo, which owns passive physical assets like cell towers and fibre ducts; a NetCo that operates the network, including routers and core processing equipment; and a ServCo which is purely customer-facing and handles sales, marketing and product bundling.

“The telco sector, over the last decade, has been very challenged from an ROI [return on investment] perspective,” said Zorowar Singh, a partner at Kearney and co-author of the report, in an interview with Computer Weekly.

However, by delayering, in which different components of a telco are “operationally independent and financially self-sustaining”, Singh believes telcos can create an internal market that requires accountability and financial transparency, potentially driving profits and making them more valuable to investors.