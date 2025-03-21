Going beyond flexibility: How 5G Standalone is changing the future of business

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, 5G Standalone (5G SA) is emerging as a driving force for digital transformation. Unlike 5G non-standalone (5G NSA), which relies on existing 4G infrastructure, 5G SA operates on independent 5G core networks. This distinction enables unprecedented speeds, ultra-low latency and enhanced network slicing capabilities, paving the way for innovative applications and services.

As of the end of 2024, there were 326 live 5G networks globally, of which 61 are 5G SA. As we move into 2025, data from GSMA Intelligence (GSMAi) suggests momentum will grow, with 89 operators having announced plans to roll out 5G SA networks in the next two years.

The first wave of this growth will be seen by 2026, with further expansions in 2027 and 2028. Those operators who are not yet in the process of implementing, or planning to implement 5G SA could be left behind, as competitors become better positioned to support the surge in demand for new connections and opportunities.

Recent deployments have shown what these enhanced networks can achieve; at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Orange deployed a private 5G SA network across a 6km stretch of the Seine for the opening ceremony, as well as several major Olympic venues, to equip broadcasters with high, stable upload speeds to transport high-definition images and guaranteed ultra-low latency times for sending images in near real-time to a worldwide audience of billions.

In the UK, EE announced it will expand its 5G SA services to deliver enhanced connectivity speeds for improved video calls, streaming and gaming experiences.

These developments could deliver significant potential for the enterprise, with 5G SA offering game-changing capabilities including enhanced connectivity services, but also fixed-wireless access (FWA), Massive internet of things (IoT), private wireless networks and more.

The addressable enterprise opportunity For industries that need reliable, high-performance networks to run their complex operations, 5G SA is unlocking new efficiencies and creative ways to engage customers. GSMAi data shows over half of operations see 5G SA as a top investment priority, to help lay the foundations for businesses to innovate and derive value from their technology investments. For operators, 5G SA will drive enterprise revenue growth, capturing 70% of all industry revenue expansion through to 2030 – a $127bn opportunity. This growth will stem from deeper penetration into enterprise markets, offering tailored, differentiated services at scale. Far from simply upgrading connectivity speeds, 5G SA offers a toolkit that will enable vertical sectors to reimagine the way they operate and serve their customers. Among the leading benefits expected to drive enterprise digitisation are network slicing, ultra-reliable low-latency communications (URLLC) support and critical communications. One of the most expected features of 5G SA is network slicing, which allows enterprises to segment networks into multiple “slices”, each suited for specific needs. Taking a drone delivery service as an example, network slicing allows for the creation of multiple virtual networks that can be tailored to suit individual operations, whether it’s tracking a singular drone, enabling drone-to-drone communication or sending updates to customers. Elsewhere, the ultra-low latency, high reliability and decimetre-level positioning capabilities mean 5G SA networks are also highly suited to the operation of automated guided vehicles (AGVs) in manufacturing facilities, for purposes including the transport of raw materials.

Spotlight on pioneers – 5G SA in action Developed Asia-Pacific is at the forefront of 5G SA launches, with SK Telecom having deployed one of the first services available in 2020, while all three providers in Singapore have commercialised 5G SA services, which now cover 95% of the country. Roll-outs across the region have been aided by strong government support, operators’ technology leadership and high consumer appetite for high-speed internet services, resulting in innovative case studies of 5G SA across APAC’s pioneer markets. In Singapore, the National University Health System (NUHS) deployed a 5G SA network to support its pioneering Holomedicine programme, which leverages mixed reality (MR) devices for real-time, high-definition holographic imaging during surgeries. Existing 4G and Wi-Fi networks had been unable to meet the stringent connectivity requirements for surgical applications, leading to lag and unreliable data transfer – potentially compromising patient safety and the quality of medical procedures. What’s more, there was a need for secure, uninterrupted communication channels to prioritise critical medical traffic over public usage. A 5G SA service was chosen due to the technology’s ability to provide high bandwidth, low latency and secure communication channels needed for Holomedicine procedures. The service operates on a 3.5GHz spectrum with speeds of up to 1Gbps downlink, 150Mbps uplink and less than 10ms latency, allowing for real-time high-definition streaming and rapid data transfer; network slicing was also deployed to safeguard critical medical data, ensuring efficient operations even during peak network usage or emergencies. The implementation of 5G SA in healthcare significantly improved surgical precision and patient outcomes at the NUHS, and over 20 surgeries have successfully utilised the technology to date, with ongoing clinical trials for two additional applications. In North America, T-Mobile US was among the first to roll out 5G SA in 2020, and in December 2023, the operator achieved download speeds of 4.3Gbps using mmWave spectrum in collaboration with Ericsson and Qualcomm. Earlier this year, Verizon also began moving commercial traffic onto its converged 5G core, expecting it to open up opportunities around network slicing, and enable network efficiencies and performance improvements. In Canada, Rogers leveraged its 5G SA core network to provide dedicated lanes for critical use cases, such as prioritising first responder communications during emergencies and separating fixed and mobile traffic. The operator plans to extend these capabilities to more rural and underserved communities, too. Elsewhere, automotive supplier Clarion Malaysia deployed a 5G SA network to revolutionise its manufacturing processes. Several operational hurdles existed across its production line, including a reliance on manual processes for data entry, visual inspections and materials movement, while the previous Wi-Fi network had been unable to support quality of service, mobility and latency requirements to enable AI and robotics. To tackle these challenges, a dedicated private 5G SA network was set up on the factory floor, with applications including 5G-enabled racks to automatically gather materials data and AGVs to streamline material movement across the factory floor, enabling just-in-time delivery of materials to ensure maximum productivity for the manufacturing line. The new network led to significant improvements across Clarion Malaysia’s operations; new smart racks boosted picking efficiency by 80%, while the introduction of AGVs led to a manual labour reduction of 300% across the factory floor.

While 5G SA roll-outs are increasing year-on-year and coverage is expanding beyond urban centres, deployments in much of Africa, Europe, Central Asia and Latin America are yet to experience standalone network launches. One of the key reasons for the slow adoption lies in the lack of clarity around the return on investment for operators, who have already invested considerable sums in NSA 5G roll-outs. This uncertainty is particularly prevalent in regions that may have unfavourable economic conditions and cannot justify the spend needed on 5G SA infrastructure, or in markets still heavily reliant on previous generations of mobile technology. The transition involves building entirely new networks that operate independently of existing 4G infrastructure. While operators recognise the need to move to 5G SA, challenges such as ROI, spectrum availability, device compatibility, country-specific factors and market demands have contributed to the delayed roll-out of 5G SA. In fact, over a third of operators find private network monetisation challenging, reporting barriers in navigating one-off fees for integration services, recurring revenues from managed network services and spectrum management, bundled service offerings with multi-access edge computing and IoT, and revenue sharing with equipment partners.

While the technology holds great promise for autonomous vehicles, smart cities and industrial IoT, many of these applications are still in their early stages or are not yet commercially widespread. Many enterprises may be waiting for pioneers to take the initial jump before making the move themselves. In Europe, many operators are deploying NSA networks to ensure they are still deriving value from their 4G investments; this is cost-effective in the short term but leaves less capital to invest 5G roll-outs. While a growing number of European operators are planning to invest in 5G SA, demonstrating clear businesses cases will be crucial to stimulate demand. The slow progress in deploying 5G SA technologies impedes the realisation of 5G's full impact, as SA networks offer enhanced capabilities compared with NSA configurations. To facilitate deployment, a supportive policy environment will also be essential to help reduce costs, incentivise investments and promote the ecosystem.