Orange claims gold in Olympic mobile coverage

Two weeks after the Paris Olympics officially started with its spectacular opening ceremony, and after athletes across all disciplines have broken records with their endeavours on roads, rivers and tracks, the official network infrastructure provider of the Games, Orange, has revealed it has had to contend with equally record-breaking traffic on its networks, supporting both consumer and operational experiences.

After the Covid-affected Tokyo event, the Paris Games have been the first since Rio 2016 to be fully open to spectators. Orange was appointed as exclusive operator for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, charged with connecting more than 120 venues and the equivalent of 32 world championships at the same time, assuring the best connectivity experience for the estimated four billion television viewers and 15 million spectators expected to attend the Games.

The infrastructure has covered major stadiums such as the Stade de Marseille and the Stade de France, through major areas such as the Invalides, to airports, railway stations, training centres, as well as iconic and unusual locations such as the Marina de Marseille, hosting sailing events, and the French Polynesian island of Tahiti, where sports such as surfing have been held.

To support the work of the operator, the Paris 2024 Organising Committee gave Orange what was said to be the largest spectrum ever allocated to a mobile provider in the history of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

From a fulfilment perspective, Orange said it needed to address three main “customers”: the Olympic Games organising committee, the general public and broadcasters. For the organising committee, it provided communications services for the opening ceremony, fan zones and hospitality venues, as well as transmitting images from the international broadcasting centre (IBC) to major international broadcasters.

Before the Games began, Orange assured that its infrastructure would enable no less than “the best” connectivity experience in the history of the Olympic and Paralympic Games through what the company called an unprecedented and responsible technological deployment. Orange’s responsibilities also included internet connectivity, local LAN/Wi-Fi networks and associated cyber security for the 120 Olympic locations and more than 800 scheduled events, as well as interconnections between systems and the live broadcasting of images. Wi-Fi supported exclusively non-public B2B services for the Olympic family.

For media, Orange developed an infrastructure to transmit images from the IBC to major international broadcasters and access control connectivity, and also provided services to broadcasters and photographers, including 5G private standalone (SA) networks at several major Olympic and Paralympic Games venues. These included the Stade de France, Arena Bercy and Paris La Défense Arena for swimming and water polo, and the marina and sea in Marseille for the sailing events.

Maximising capacity For general 5G communications, Orange enhanced its public commercial network, running non-standalone, to maximise capacity from a radio perspective so as to accommodate spectator requirements. The company deployed 12 additional mobile cells in Paris for the opening ceremony, and added three cells at the marina and two at the Stade de France and other venues – 21 new cells in all. To achieve optimum experience, it also used its latest technologies for dynamic allocation of spectrum. Such optimisation was needed. Speaking with Computer Weekly, Bertrand Rojat, chief technology and information officer at Orange Events, revealed that for the rugby sevens final, watched by 69,000 fans at the Stade de France, Orange saw 2 TB of traffic pass across its network per hour, an unprecedented amount for the company. In addition, while swimming finals that included Leon Marchand were taking place, other competitions at other venues were halted as spectators took to their smartphones to watch the multiple gold medal-winning French swimmer. Rojat said that on 31 July, the Orange network saw 10 TB of data during specific half-hour periods when Marchand was in the water. The private 5G mobile technology was set up to provide an instant connection to photographers, without their cameras needing to be connected by wire in a limited area. This is said to have allowed for almost instant image sharing between photographers in the field and press agencies, in what Orange noted was a first at major scale for a sports competition in 2024. Rojat said that at its peak in the first week of the Games, the network was transporting around 11,000 images per hour. To ensure redundancy in media transfer, the company had also deployed a “huge” fibre network from all the venues to and from the IBC, which was also used to support an equally large-scale IP network running at 100 Gbps. The private network also covered a 6km stretch of the Seine for the opening ceremony, where Orange said it had delivered coverage with movement for the 170 connected boats on the river, with coverage watched by a billion TV viewers via 200 live-streamed smartphones, HD and 5G-enabled cameras. The technology also enabled the increasing number of immersive live images through mobile mini-cameras connected to the private 5G network, to guarantee maximum data transfer with minimal latency. All these feeds were relayed in 4K quality using high dynamic range. Some 500 hours of content was transported for video streaming.