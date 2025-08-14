More girls take A-level computing despite overall dip in numbers

More girls chose to take A-level computing this year, despite fewer students taking the subject overall.

The number of girls who took A-level computing increased by 3.5% this year, compared with 2024, meaning girls accounted for 18.6% of computing entrants in 2025.

But the overall number of students choosing to take computing A-levels declined by 2.8% this year, after a number of years of increased interest in the subject – meaning a drop in the number of boys choosing the subject this year.

Ian Thomas, chief operating officer at IT service provider Node4, said: “It is disappointing to see that the number of students studying computing has fallen by 2.8% this year, especially as 93% of mid-market organisations in the UK report they are experiencing an IT skills shortage.”

There is currently a technology skills gap in the UK, and many have pointed a finger at the UK’s computing curriculum not fully developing the skillset children need for a future career in tech, as well as failing to encourage children, especially girls, to pursue careers in technology.

Many parents claim children aren’t learning to code as part of the computing curriculum, and children often misunderstand what is involved in a technology career – these could be just some of the reasons young people are shying away from the subject.

Thomas highlighted: “It is essential that educational institutions nurture the interest young people naturally have for technology. Today’s students have grown up with technology, with mobile phones and computers readily available, and more often than not, they are the ones called upon to help with IT issues at home.

“However, this passion isn’t converting into chosen career paths. This suggests that there is a disconnect between school curriculums and real-world technological developments, which is failing to engage the younger generations.”

The number of students taking science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) subjects has dropped in general this year. While maths, further maths and physics all saw an increase in candidates taking exams this year, the increases were far smaller than we saw last year.

But the sixth-year increase in the number of girls choosing to take computing at A-level is a positive trend. The number of girls taking A-level computing in the UK has been rising each year, from 1,797 in 2020, to 2,031 in 2021, 2,352 in 2022, 2,765 in 2023, 3,556 in 2024, and now 3,679 in 2025.

I’m excited that young women are seizing their future in greater numbers – especially in areas like AI where diversity is vital to ensure decisions and outcomes are good for everyone. We need this momentum to accelerate Julia Adamson, BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT also found the number of women choosing computing at degree level increased this year.

Julia Adamson, BCS executive director for education and public benefit, said: “I’m excited that young women are seizing their future in greater numbers – especially in areas like AI [artificial intelligence] where diversity is vital to ensure decisions and outcomes are good for everyone. We need this momentum to accelerate.”

Grade attainment for A-level computing rose again this year, with girls – as usual – achieving higher grades than boys. Some 7.1% of female candidates achieved A* in the subject, compared with 5.7% of male candidates.

Girls performed better than boys at every grade attainment level: 72.4% of female students achieved at least a C grade, compared with 69.7% of male students; 52% of female students achieved at least a B grade, while only 48.1% of male students achieved at least a B; and 28% of female students achieved at least an A grade, compared with 24.5% of male students.

Overall, 70.2% of students who took the computing exam achieved at least a C grade, 48.9% achieved at least a B grade, and slightly more than a quarter achieved at least an A, showing an increase in attainment of higher grades this year when compared with last year.

While those taking exams performed well, many have shown concern over the slowing uptake of STEM subjects this year, as well as the drop in A-level computing candidates, especially in the wake of rapidly developing technology such as AI, which requires an increasing number of skilled and diverse workers to ensure this technology serves everyone.

Heather Dawe, chief data scientist, UK, and head of responsible AI at digital transformation company, UST, said: “It’s promising to see the number of young women taking A-level computing increase year-on-year, reflecting real progress in closing the gender gap through inclusive education and early STEM programmes.

“More women in tech will bring a diversity of perspectives that drive innovation and result in fairer, more inclusive digital technologies for everyone. At the same time, the overall decline in candidates highlights the need for further action to ensure everyone can benefit from and contribute to the digital age.

“Schools, governments and industry alike need to examine the latest data to identify the gaps and take the necessary steps to strengthen the UK’s tech ecosystem as a whole.”