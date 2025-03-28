Government sends data scientists to AI school

The government has launched an AI Accelerator Programme, aiming to turn data scientists working in the public sector into machine learning engineers.

The first tranche of the programme, running over 12 weeks, will see 25 data scientists learn how to become proficient in creating machine learning models that can be used across government.

This is part of prime minister Keir Starmer’s plan to increase the number of digital experts in government departments, aiming for one in 10 civil servants to be in digital roles by 2030. In January 2025, the government launched its 50-point AI opportunities action plan, aiming to revolutionise public services through AI.

AI and digital minister Feryal Clark said that by building AI skills within government, it will be able to deliver on its goal of transforming services and creating efficiencies across the public sector.

“We have started to build generative AI chatbots to change how people interact with the state, AI helpers to put an end to the mindless hours we spend on hold waiting for someone to pick up the phone, and tools to help get the views of citizens on policy proposals much more quickly – but AI can help with so much more,” she said. “There is no reason people shouldn’t expect the same experience from public services, as they get from the most innovative businesses.”

The AI school will bring together data scientists from justice, health and transport authorities who through hackathons, tackling live government challenges. Throughout the 12 weeks, they will learn how to build AI tools and take the knowledge back to their respective departments.

The programme is run in collaboration with AI skills training company Decoded, which will be on hand to help and teach the civil servants on the course.

Decoded CEO, Richard Peters, said the company is proud to partner with government on the programme. “This initiative will empower civil servants with the skills to effectively implement AI solutions, helping government departments unlock the power of data to improve services, decision making and security,” he said.

As part of Starmer’s AI plans, he will also send AI teams into each department to make them more innovative and efficient, and let AI take over menial tasks it can do “better, quicker and to the same high quality” as a person.

This comes after a report by Bain & Company found that found government departments are bringing in contractors and consultants to complete basic IT tasks instead of using full-time staff, due to their inability to compete on salaries and headcount restrictions. The report cited a figure of a potential £45bn in savings, should government instead focus on becoming more agile and tech driven.

However, many, including civil service unions are concerned this will lead to job losses as AI takes over jobs, and have called on the prime minister to assure staff this will not happen.

In 2023, while still a shadow cabinet opposition leader, Starmer called for an AI framework to ensure there was clarity around the jobs risk that come with implementing AI, and assess the impact on jobs both in public and private sector.