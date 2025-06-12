AI vs creative industries - the UK government's foolish choice

As the UK government ponders a consultation on artificial intelligence (AI), privacy and copyright, a Michelle Obama quote comes to mind: “There is simply no time for that kind of foolishness”.

Despite fierce opposition from cultural industries, the UK government seems to be following the US lead by bowing down to the broligarchy (again) when it comes to protecting the copyrights of artists and creatives.

This is a perilous and critical junction for the cultural sector that has been described as “the UK crown jewels,” generating £125bn, or 5.7%, to the UK economy in 2022.

Stateside, Donald Trump has already fired the director of the US Copyright Office following a report produced by her department which suggested, "Not everyone agrees that further increases in data and test performance will necessarily lead to continued real-world improvements in utility".

That statement works directly against the interests of the broligarchy and their insatiable appetite to take everything for themselves, for free, to train their AI models, including all the outputs from our creative industries. Let’s call this what it really is - it's not “training,” it’s theft.

Why is this foolishness? Because it all comes down to economics and frankly the chance that the UK is going to be able to, as Keir Starmer has suggested, “win the global race” in technology and AI is a total fiction.

Chilling comments While the government recently published its AI Opportunities Action plan - including the rather chilling comment that AI will be “mainlined into the veins of this enterprising nation” – trade body Tech UK has commented that the details are mixed “particularly around compute timelines”. It goes on to state there are “notable gaps including semiconductor supply planning which remains critical for large-scale AI”. The exascale compute part of this is critical – only in the recent Spending Review did the government finally commit £750m towards building the UK’s most powerful supercomputer, in Edinburgh. To put some comparative figures around that and to see where the UK really stands in competitive terms to the US, Karen Hao in her recent book Empires of AI: Inside the reckless race for total domination lays out the costs of competition: “Microsoft alone spent more than $55bn in the fiscal year 2024, nearly a quarter of its reported revenue, to build what SemiAnalysis described as ‘the largest infrastructure buildout that humanity has ever seen.’ Google, meanwhile, said in its third 2024 quarterly earnings call that it planned to crank up its datacentre expenditure to reach around $50bn for the fiscal year. Meta said it would likely round out the fiscal year with up to $40bn in datacentre and infrastructure expansion, which it estimated would rise the following year.” We recently learned that Meta is in talks with Scale AI for a $15bn stake in the company while also offering individual salaries of as much as $75m, as suggested by Casey Newman in Platformer News and confirmed by the New York Times. And it won’t end there in terms of costs, according to Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, as told to the New York Times in relation to future financial requirements: “And so, today’s models cost in the order of $100m to train - plus or minus factor two or three. The models that are in training now and that will come out at various times later this year or early next year are closer in cost to $1bn. So that’s already happening. And then I think in 2025 and 2026, we’ll get more towards $5bn or $10bn.” Amodei goes on to speak about governments and their ability to meaningfully play in this market: “I don’t know of too many governments doing it directly, though some, like the Saudis, are creating big funds to invest in the space. When we’re talking about the models are going to cost near to $1bn, then you imagine a year or two out from that, if you see the same increase, that would be $10-ish billion. Then is it going to be $100bn? I mean, very quickly, the financial artillery you need to create one of these is going to wall out anyone but the biggest players.”

Deep pockets This is insanity. There is absolutely no way the UK can compete with such deep pockets despite all the rhetoric. Nor can UK universities hope to compete in the AI race given the exodus to industry among AI research facilities which, according to Hao, in the US “increased eightfold from 2004 to 2020”. And AI PhD graduates heading to corporations jumped from 21% to 70%, according to a 2023 study in science from MIT researchers. That’s almost a complete hollowing out of academia, shifting power again to Big Tech. There is absolutely no way the UK can compete with such deep pockets despite all the rhetoric In the US, the US House Committee is advancing a 10-year moratorium on state AI regulation, while in the UK the government is cosying up to Big Tech with unprecedented access to technology secretary Peter Kyle. You can clearly hear the narrative of Big Tech in Keir Starmer’s statement in the AI Opportunities Action Plan: “The AI industry needs a government that is on their side, one that won’t sit back and let opportunities slip through its fingers. And in a world of fierce competition, we cannot stand by. We must move fast and take action to win the global race”. It's eerily familiar to the Facebook mantra of “move fast and break things”. But it is equally true that the creative and cultural industries need a government that is on their side - although in this instance what the cultural sector needs is a government prepared to protect and preserve its opportunities in the face of what is likely a catastrophic impact on the future careers and livelihoods of actors, musicians, artists, film-makers and content creators. This is recognised in the recently published BFI report AI, copyright and productivity in the creative industries, which concluded: “Without robust policy intervention, generative AI will worsen many of the structural economic challenges that the British creative industries already face. We contend that the way forward is through purposeful, responsible and informed regulation that protects our creative industries and encourages responsible AI uptake”. Current attempts through the Data (Use and Access) Bill to protect the copyright of creatives are struggling, having suffered a fourth House of Lords defeat. At the time of writing, the bill is in ping-pong, back and forth between the Lords and the Commons with the government clearly favouring allowing tech companies to steal the work of the creative sector for fear of losing some mythical AI race it can never win anyway. Artists in the US are similarly without government champions, while the tech bros are holding sway. Karen Hao gives an example of a lobbying event in the US contrasting the access and influence of Sam Altman, CEO of Open AI, and a group of artists: “Altman was attending an exclusive dinner with 60 House members at the Capitol, feasting on an expertly prepared buffet with roast chicken. At the same time, the artists were hosting an interactive cocktail hour and trying to attract as many staffers with the best their budget could buy - wine and Chick-fil-A. It was a small but darkly comedic illustration of who commanded power and influence in the AI policy conversation and who didn’t”.