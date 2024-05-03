Lords say government must ‘go beyond’ current approach to LLMs

A Lords committee is calling on the government to make market competition in artificial intelligence (AI) “an explicit policy objective” while criticising its “inadequate and deteriorating” position on the use of copyrighted material in large language models (LLMs).

Following the release of a government response to the Communications and Digital Committee’s report on LLMs and generative AI (GenAI), committee chair Baroness Stowell has written to digital secretary Michelle Donelan thanking her for the engagement, while also warning about “significant areas where we believe the government needs to go beyond its current position”.

In particular, Stowell cited the government’s lack of action to uphold competition in AI markets and guard against regulatory capture in key public bodies, as well as its reticence to take meaningful action to protect creatives’ copyright, as major problems.

Report and government response Released in February 2024, the committee’s report warned about a lack of competition in the UK’s AI markets; the risks of regulatory capture in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the AI Safety Institute (AISI); and the detrimental effects of allowing AI developers to run roughshod over copyright laws. In a formal response published on 2 May 2024, the government said the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill (DMCC) will give the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) the tools it needs to identify and address significant competition issues in a variety of digital markets, including AI, noting the regulator has already published its initial review into the competition implications of AI foundation models. On regulatory capture, it added: “In line with DSIT’s conflicts of interest policy, AISI requires all individuals joining [its] Research Unit to declare any conflicts of interest. These conflicts are mitigated in line with the conflicts process agreed by the DSIT permanent secretary.” While the government noted the AISI “is dedicated to building new infrastructure to conduct necessary testing and evaluations of advanced AI”, Politico revealed in April 2024 that it has not yet been able to carry out extensive pre-deployment testing of new models, despite agreements being made with leading AI companies to open their models for this purpose at the AI Summit in November 2023. Regarding AI and intellectual property, the government said it was committed to ensuring the continuation of the UK’s “robust” copyright framework: “The basic position under copyright law is that making copies of protected material will infringe copyright unless it is licensed, or an exception applies. However, this is a complex and challenging area, and the interpretation of copyright law and its application to AI models is disputed, both in the UK and internationally.” The government added it is actively engaging with the relevant “stakeholders to understand broader perspectives in relation to transparency about the purposes of web crawlers”, and reiterated the commitment made in its AI whitepaper to progress work on the transparency of AI models’ inputs and outputs. While it noted there are several ongoing legal cases over the use of copyrighted material in AI training models, the government said “it would not be appropriate for the government to comment on ongoing court cases. These cases are for the courts to decide on and must be allowed to conclude independently”. The government also reiterated its commitment not to legislate on AI until it has a full understanding of the evidence on risks and their potential mitigations.