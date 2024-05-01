Autonomous weapons reduce moral agency and devalue human life

Using autonomous weapons systems (AWS) to target humans will erode moral agency and lead to a general devaluing of life, according to military technology experts.

Speaking at the Vienna Conference on Autonomous Weapons Systems on 30 April 2024 – a forum set up by the Austrian government to discuss the ongoing moral, ethical, legal and humanitarian challenges presented by artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons – experts talked about the impact of AWS on human dignity, and how algorithmically enabled violence will ultimately dehumanise both its targets and operators.

Specific concerns raised by experts throughout the conference included the potential for dehumanisation when people on the receiving end of lethal force are reduced to data points and numbers on a screen; the risk of discrimination during target selection due to biases in the programming or criteria used; as well as the emotional and psychological detachment of operators from the human consequences of their actions.

Speakers also touched on whether there can ever be meaningful human control over AWS, due to the combination of automation bias and how such weapons increase the velocity of warfare beyond human cognition.

The ethics of algorithmic killing Highlighting his work on the ethics of autonomous weaponry with academic Elke Schwarz, Neil Renic, a researcher at the Centre for Military Studies in Copenhagen, said a major concern with AWS is how they could further intensify the broader systems of violence they are already embedded within. “Autonomous weapons and the systematic killing they’ll enable and accelerate are likely to pressure human dignity in two different ways, firstly by incentivising a moral devaluation of the targeted,” he said, adding that the “extreme systematisation” of human beings under AWS will directly impose, or at least incentivise, the adoption of pre-fixed and overly broad targeting categories. “This crude and total objectification of humans leads very easily to a loss of essential restraints, so the stripping away of basic rights and dignity from the targeted. And we can observe these effects by examining the history of systematic killing.” For Fan Yang, an assistant professor of international law in the Law School of Xiamen University, the problem of bias in AWS manifests in terms of both the data used to train the systems and how humans interact with them. Noting that bias in AWS will likely manifest in direct human casualties, Yang said this is orders of magnitude worse than, for example, being the victim of price discrimination in a retail algorithm. “Technically, it’s impossible to eradicate bias from the design and development of AWS,” he said. “The bias would likely endure even if there is an element of human control in the final code because psychologically the human commanders and operators tend to over-trust whatever option or decision is recommended by an AWS.” Yang added that any discriminatory targeting – whether a result of biases baked into the data or the biases of human operators to trust in the outputs of machines – will likely exacerbate conflict by further marginalising certain groups or communities, which could ultimately escalate violence and undermine peaceful solutions.