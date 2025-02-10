Google drops pledge not to develop AI weapons

Google parent company Alphabet has dropped its pledge to not use artificial intelligence (AI) in weapons systems or surveillance tools, citing a need to support the national security of “democracies”.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai, in a blogpost published Jun 2018, previously outlined how the company would “not pursue” AI applications that “cause or are likely to cause overall harm”, and specifically committed to not developing AI for use in “weapons or other technologies whose principal purpose or implementation is to cause or directly facilitate injury to people”.

He added that Google would also not pursue “technologies that gather or use information for surveillance violating internationally accepted norms”.

Google – whose company motto ‘Don’t be Evil’ was replaced in 2015 with ‘Do the right thing’ – defended the decision to remove these goals from its AI principles webpage in a blogpost co-authored by Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind; and James Manyika, the company’s senior vice-president for technology and society.

“There’s a global competition taking place for AI leadership within an increasingly complex geopolitical landscape. We believe democracies should lead in AI development, guided by core values like freedom, equality and respect for human rights,” they wrote on 4 February.

“And we believe that companies, governments and organisations sharing these values should work together to create AI that protects people, promotes global growth and supports national security.”

They added that Google’s AI principles will now focus on three core tenants, including “bold innovation”, which aims to “assist, empower, and inspire people in almost every field of human endeavour” and address humanity’s biggest challenges; “responsible development and deployment”, which means pursuing AI responsibly throughout a systems entire lifecycle; and “collaborative progress, together”, which is focused on empowering “others to harness AI positively”.

Commenting on Google’s policy change, Elke Schwarz – a professor of political theory at Queen Mary University London and author of Death machines: The ethics of violent technologies – said that while it is “not at all surprising” given the company has already been supplying the US military (and reportedly the IDF) with cloud services, she is still concerned about the shifting mood among big tech firms towards military AI; many of which are now arguing it is “unethical not to get stuck in” developing AI applications for this context.

“Google now feels comfortable enough to make such a substantial public change without having to face a significant backlash or repercussions gives you a sense of where we are with ethical concerns about profiteering from violence (to put it somewhat crudely). It indicates a worrying acceptance of building out a war economy,” she told Computer Weekly, adding that Google’s policy change highlights a clear shift that the global tech industry is now also a global military industry.

“It suggests an encroaching militarisation of everything. It also signals that there is a significant market position in making AI for military purposes and that there is a significant share of financial gains up for grabs for which the current top companies compete. How useful this drive is toward AI for military purposes is still very much speculative.”

Experts on military AI have previously raised concerns about the ethical implications of algorithmically enabled killing, including the potential for dehumanisation when people on the receiving end of lethal force are reduced to data points and numbers on a screen; the risk of discrimination during target selection due to biases in the programming or criteria used; as well as the emotional and psychological detachment of operators from the human consequences of their actions.

There are also concerns over whether there can ever be meaningful human control over autonomous weapons systems (AWS), due to the combination of automation bias and how such weapons increase the velocity of warfare beyond human cognition.

Throughout 2024, a range of other AI developers – including OpenAI, Anthropic and Meta – walked back their own AI usage policies to allow US intelligence and defence agencies use their AI systems. They still claim they do not allow their AI to harm humans.

Computer Weekly contacted Google about the change – including how it intends to approach AI development responsibly in the context of national security, and if it intends to place any limits on the kinds of applications its AI systems can be used in – but received no response.