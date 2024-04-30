Global majority united on multilateral regulation of AI weapons

Foreign ministers from states around the world are calling for multilateral action to safeguard humanity against the growing threat of autonomous weapon systems (AWS), which are able to select, detect and engage targets with little or no human intervention.

In November 2023, countries participating in the United Nations (UN) First Committee – which deals with issues around disarmament and international security – overwhelmingly voted in favour of a resolution underlining the “urgent need” for international action to control the use of AWS globally.

Following this, more than 900 representatives from 140 countries gathered at the Vienna Conference on Autonomous Weapons Systems on 29 April 2024 to further discuss the moral, ethical, legal and humanitarian concerns presented by artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons.

Speaking during the first day of a three-day event, foreign ministers from around the world discussed the importance of creating new legally binding instruments to control and limit the use of AWS internationally.

Noting that the vast majority of states do not want fully autonomous weapons to exist and are already calling for legal controls on the further development and deployment of autonomous weapon technologies, ministers stressed the need for multilateral approaches to govern AWS.

However, they also warned that a lack of political will from key players is a major ongoing barrier to progress, as their power and influence makes it hard to take concrete multilateral action without them.

Discussion details Describing AWS as “the Oppenheimer moment of our generation”, Austria’s federal minister for European and International Affairs, Alexander Schallenberg, said their development raises “deeply ethical” and “fundamentally political questions”. He reiterated his government’s position that there should be a complete ban on fully autonomous versions of weapons that can operate free of human input. “We all know that any loss of human life in conflict is one too many, but at least let us make sure that the most profound and far-reaching decision – who lives and who dies – remains in the hands of humans, and not of machines,” he said. Highlighting the Berlin Communique signed by 33 Latin American and Caribbean countries in February 2023, Costa Rican foreign minister Arnoldo André Tinoco added the effective regulation of AWS was of “paramount importance” to his country and region. Noting the success of previous international efforts to address the threats posed by nukes, cluster munitions and biological weapons, Tinoco said “a royal majority” of sates now want dialogue and cooperation to achieve a legally binding instrument on AWS, and that the “growing majority is beginning to consolidate into a critical mass of states committed to this common goal”. Commenting on the need for states to balance AWS disarmament with their security needs, Norway’s secretary of state for foreign affairs, Eivind Vad Petersson, said that not complying with international humanitarian law (IHL) when using autonomous weapons will ultimately undermine the effectiveness of military operations, “as I’m sorry to say we have seen play out in Gaza”. He added that while IHL is not an “empty room” and can already be applied to the use of AWS in conflict, a new binding international instrument is needed to clarify exactly how it applies to the use of AI-powered weapons, as well as a further binding instrument completely banning the use of weapons that operate with full autonomy outside of any human control. Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which acts as a global conflict watchdog, agreed that while all states already have obligations under the Geneva Convention to ensure their use of AWS is legal, IHL is not static and has always adapted to new technologies and possibilities in warfare. “As far as the ICRC is concerned, we need a framework that contains explicit bans,” she said. “Bans on autonomous weapons systems that targets humans, and bans on autonomous weapons systems that are unpredictable… [and] that automatically and independently of human control choose targets, defining the moment and object of an attack.” Highlighting a number of treaties that have been passed in recent decades on the use of mines and chemical weapons, for example, Spoljaric Egger added that these treaties are saving lives despite having never been ratified by some states, meaning it is important not to be “discouraged” by some countries refusal to back new international instruments.