UK Defence Committee urges MoD to embrace AI

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) should embrace artificial intelligence (AI) to maintain its military advantages, which will require nurturing the country’s private AI defence sector and ensuring there is interoperability with the systems used by its allies, the Commons Defence Committee has said.

In December 2023, the committee launched an inquiry examining how the MoD could meet the aim of strengthening the UK’s defence and security AI ecosystem, as set out in the 2022 Defence AI Strategy.

Highlighting the use of AI in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict – including for the purposes of analysing battlefield data and intelligence, combatting disinformation, drone piloting and targeting identification – the committee said that while the technology can offer “serious military advantages”, there is a mismatch between “rhetoric and reality” on the UK’s AI capabilities.

According to a report published by the committee on 10 January 2025, while the UK has “natural strengths” that could allow it to develop first-class specialisms in defence AI, the sector is under-developed and needs further cultivating.

“Developing a thriving defence AI sector will require improvements in digital infrastructure, data management and the AI skills base, and we urge the MoD to identify where gaps exist so that work can begin to address these issues,” it said.

“We suggest some specific actions it can take, such as making AI a greater part of military education and making it easier for AI specialists to move between the civilian and defence sectors. MoD is also likely to need to work with smaller and non-traditional defence suppliers who currently face barriers to working with defence, and the department needs to adopt its ways of working to make itself a more appealing and effective partner for the sector.

“It needs to become more comfortable with risk-taking, rapid development cycles and working with non-traditional defence suppliers,” it added.