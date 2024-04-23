Lords split over UK government approach to autonomous weapons

Lords are split in their opinions of the UK government’s approach to autonomous weapons, with some arguing for a much greater degree of caution and others calling for less restraint to get ahead of adversaries.

At the start of December 2023, a Lords committee urged the UK government to “proceed with caution” when deploying autonomous weapons systems (AWS) and other artificial intelligence (AI)-powered military capabilities, after finding that the government’s promise to approach military AI in an “ambitious, safe and responsible” way has not lived up to reality.

Key recommendations of the AI in Weapon Systems Committee included the government ensuring human control at all stages of an AWS’s lifecycle; adopting an operational, tech-agnostic definition of AWS so that meaningful policy decisions can be made; and appropriately designing procurement processes for an AI-driven world so there is proper accountability. It also recommended a complete prohibition of AI in nuclear command and control.

Responding to the findings of that committee in late March 2024, the government insisted it is already acting responsibly with due caution, and that the Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) priority with AI is to maximise military capability in the face of potential adversaries, which it claimed “are unlikely to be as responsible”.

The government added that while it welcomes the “thorough and thought-provoking analysis”, the overall message of the committee that it must proceed with caution already “mirrors the MoD’s approach to AI adoption”.

During a debate on the committee’s findings and government response held on 19 April 2024, Lords expressed conflicting opinions on the UK’s approach to autonomous weapons. While some criticised the government for its reluctance to place limits on the use of AWS, for example, others said undue caution would inhibit progress and put the UK behind its geopolitical opponents.

The government, however, maintains that the use of autonomous weapons is already governed by international humanitarian law (IHL), so there is no need to set an operational definition or commit to any international legal instruments controlling their use.

Regulation ‘a gift to our adversaries’ Elaborating on the government’s position during the Lords debate, the minister of state for defence, the Earl of Minto, said that setting an operational definition for AWS or creating new international instruments to control their use would only benefit the UK’s enemies. “These systems are already governed by international humanitarian law so, unfortunately, defining them will not strengthen their lawful use. Indeed, it is foreseeable that, in international negotiations, those who wilfully disregard international law and norms could use a definition to constrain the capabilities and legitimate research of responsible nations,” he said. “It is also for that reason that, after sincere and deep consideration, we do not support the committee’s call for a swift agreement of an effective international instrument on lethal autonomous weapons systems – that would be a gift to our adversaries.” Minto added that instead of relying on a definition or a document, the key safeguard over military AI is ensuring human involvement throughout the lifecycle of a given system. In line with this, he also clarified that the government has no intention to either create fully autonomous weapons or cede “political control” of the UK’s nuclear capabilities to AI. “The British Ministry of Defence will always have context-appropriate human involvement and, therefore, meaningful human control, responsibility and accountability,” he said. “We know, however, that other nations have not made similar commitments and may seek to use these new technologies irresponsibly.” As such, he further added the UK will be working with allies to establish standards for responsible military AI – which he says will be grounded in IHL – while also working to identify and attribute dangerous military uses of the technology to help hold “irresponsible parties to account”. Despite there being no support in government for either a definition or legal instrument, Minto said the UK will continue to engage in international dialogues around regulating autonomous weapons, particularly the United Nations’ (UN) group of governmental experts working under the scope of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.