UN body urges ‘globally inclusive and distributed’ AI governance

A United Nations (UN) advisory body on artificial intelligence (AI) is urging governments to collaborate on the creation of a “globally inclusive and distributed architecture” to govern the technology’s use.

Formally set up in October 2023 to analyse international governance of the technology, the UN’s High-level Advisory Body on AI has published a report outlining its blueprint for addressing AI-related risks and how the technology’s transformative potential can be shared globally.

“The imperative of global governance, in particular, is irrefutable,” it said in the executive summary. “AI’s raw materials, from critical minerals to training data, are globally sourced. General-purpose AI, deployed across borders, spawns manifold applications globally. The accelerating development of AI concentrates power and wealth on a global scale, with geopolitical and geo-economic implications.

“Moreover, no one currently understands all of AI’s inner workings enough to fully control its outputs or predict its evolution. Nor are decision makers held accountable for developing, deploying or using systems they do not understand. Meanwhile, negative spillovers and downstream impacts resulting from such decisions are also likely to be global.”

It added that although national governments and regional organisations will be crucial to controlling the use of AI, “the very nature of the technology itself – transboundary in structure and application – necessitates a global approach”.

The Advisory Body has therefore made a number of recommendations to address current gaps in AI governance arrangements, and is “calling on all governments and stakeholders” to foster the development and protection of human rights.

These recommendations include the creation of an independent international scientific panel on AI, which should be made up of diverse multidisciplinary experts in the field serving in their personal capacity on a voluntary basis, and launching a bi-annual intergovernmental and multi-stakeholder policy dialogue on AI governance that could take place on the margins of existing UN meetings.

Read more about global AI governance Global majority united on multilateral regulation of AI weapons: Foreign ministers and civil society representatives say that multilateralism is key to controlling the proliferation and use of AI-powered autonomous weapons, but that a small number of powerful countries are holding back progress.

UK and others sign first ‘binding’ treaty on AI and human rights: The UK, US and EU have all signed a treaty from the Council of Europe that aims to mitigate the threat AI poses to human rights, democracy and the rule of law, but commentators say it lacks enforcement mechanisms and creates loopholes.

AI Seoul Summit review: Dozens of governments and tech companies attending the second global AI Safety Summit have committed themselves to the safe and inclusive development of the technology, but questions remain around whether the commitments made go far enough.

It further proposed creating an “AI standards panel” to develop and maintain a register of definitions and applicable standards for evaluating AI systems; setting up a “global fund for AI to put a floor under the AI divide”, which should be managed by a new independent governance structure; and developing a global AI data framework that institutes “market-shaping data stewardship and exchange mechanisms” to enable “flourishing local AI ecosystems globally”.

According to Wendy Hall – a regius professor of computer science at the University of Southampton and the only British expert on the Advisory Body – current global efforts to establish AI governance are insufficient.

“We are already seeing the impact of AI breakthroughs across health, energy controls, food production and education,” she said. “Artificial intelligence must be allowed to develop for the good of humanity – but, without governance, it has potential to evolve in ways that would be harmful to society. At the very least, we hope this report will stimulate meaningful conversations and debate about global governance.

“We desperately need a global approach that will address the challenges of AI and ensure that it benefits everyone – not just the few nations leading its development,” said Hall.

A UN draft resolution promoting the use of AI in sustainable development and the protection of human rights was previously backed by over 120 member states in April 2024.

While it aimed to “bridge the artificial intelligence and other digital divides between and within countries” by encouraging member states, the private sector, civil society, research organisations and the media “to develop and support regulatory and governance approaches and frameworks related to safe, secure and trustworthy artificial intelligence systems”, the US-led resolution was non-binding.