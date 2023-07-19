‘Significant gaps’ in UK AI regulation, says Ada Lovelace Institute

The UK’s government’s “deregulatory” data reform proposals will undermine the safe development and deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) by making “an already-poor landscape of redress and accountability” even worse, the Ada Lovelace Institute has said.

Published on 29 March, the government’s AI whitepaper outlined its “adaptable” approach to regulating AI, which it claimed will drive responsible innovation while maintaining public trust in the technology.

As part of this proposed “pro-innovation” framework, the government said it would empower existing regulators – including the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), the Health and Safety Executive, Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and Competition and Markets Authority – to create tailored, context-specific rules that suit the ways AI is being used in the sectors they scrutinise.

Set to pass some time in Autumn 2023, the Data Protection and Digital Information (DPDI) Bill will also amend the UK’s implementation of the European Unions’ General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and Law Enforcement Directive (LED); which civil society groups have previously condemned as “a wholesale deregulation of the UK data protection framework”.

In a report analysing the UK’s proposals for AI regulation, however, the Ada Lovelace Institute found that, because “large swathes” of the UK economy are either unregulated or only partially regulated, it is not clear who would be responsible for scrutinising AI deployments in a range of different contexts.

This includes recruitment and employment practices, which are not comprehensively monitored; education and policing, which are monitored and enforced by an uneven network of regulators; and activities carried out by central government departments that are not directly regulated.

“In these contexts, there will be no existing, domain-specific regulator with clear overall oversight to ensure that the new AI principles are embedded in the practice of organisations deploying or using AI systems,” it said, adding that independent legal analysis conducted for the Institute by data rights agency AWO found that, in these contexts, the protections currently offered by cross-cutting legislation such as the UK GDPR and the Equality Act often fail to protect people from harm or give them an effective route to redress. “This enforcement gap frequently leaves individuals dependent on court action to enforce their rights, which is costly and time consuming, and often not an option for the most vulnerable.”

Weakened data rights On the DPDI bill, the Institute added that, by expanding the legal bases for data collection and processing, removing requirements such as the obligation to carry out data protection impact assessments when high-risk processing is being carried out, it weakens current data rights even further. “A particularly important safeguard in the context of AI is Article 22 of the UK GDPR, which currently prohibits organisations from making decisions about individuals with ‘legal or similarly significant’ effects based solely on automated processing, with a handful of exceptions” it said. “The bill removes the prohibition on many types of automated decision, instead requiring data controllers to have safeguards in place, such as measures to enable an individual to contest the decision – which is, in practice, a lower level of protection.” Alex Lawrence-Archer, a solicitor at AWO, said: “For ordinary people to be effectively protected from online harms, we need regulation, strong regulators, rights to redress and realistic avenues for those rights to be enforced. “Our legal analysis shows that there are significant gaps which mean AI harms may not be sufficiently prevented or addressed, even as the technology that threatens to cause them becomes increasingly ubiquitous.”