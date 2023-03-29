UK government publishes AI whitepaper

The UK government has published a whitepaper outlining its “adaptable” approach to regulating artificial intelligence (AI), which it claims will drive responsible innovation while maintaining public trust in the technology.

Published on 29 March, the whitepaper emphasised the government’s commitment to “unleashing AI’s potential across the economy”, which it said had generated £3.7bn for the UK in 2022 alone.

The whitepaper builds on the government’s national AI strategy, published in September 2021, which outlined its ambition to drive corporate adoption of the technology, boost skills and attract more international investment.

Heralding AI as “one of the five technologies of tomorrow”, the government said in the whitepaper that organisations are currently being held back from using AI to its full potential by a patchwork of legal regimes, which is causing confusion and creating administrative burdens.

However, the government noted that it would avoid introducing “heavy-handed legislation which could stifle innovation”, and instead take a more “adaptable” approach by empowering existing regulators – such as the Health and Safety Executive, Equality and Human Rights Commission and Competition and Markets Authority – to create tailored, context-specific rules that suit the ways AI is being used in the sectors they scrutinise.

The whitepaper also outlines five principles that regulators should consider to facilitate “the safe and innovative use of AI” in their industries. These are safety and security; transparency and explainability; fairness; accountability and governance; and contestability and redress.

It added that over the next 12 months, regulators will be tasked with issuing practical guidance to organisations, as well as other tools and resources such as risk assessment templates, that set out how the five principles should be implemented in their sectors. The government said this could be accompanied by legislation, when parliamentary time allows, to ensure consistency among the regulators.

Safe development Science, innovation and technology secretary Michelle Donelan said: “AI has the potential to make Britain a smarter, healthier and happier place to live and work. Artificial intelligence is no longer the stuff of science fiction, and the pace of AI development is staggering, so we need to have rules to make sure it is developed safely. “Our new approach is based on strong principles so that people can trust businesses to unleash this technology of tomorrow.” In mid-March 2023, the government accepted in full recommendations on the regulation of emerging technologies made by its outgoing chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, who advocated a “light touch” approach and called for a regulatory sandbox to trial AI in real-life situations under the close supervision of regulators. The government has now confirmed in its whitepaper that the sandbox will receive £2m funding, and that it favours implementing sandboxes as envisaged by Vallance, who recommended a multi-regulator approach overseen by the Digital Regulation Co-operation Forum. On the recommendation from Vallance that it should create a clear policy position on the relationship between intellectual property law and generative AI, the government said in mid-March that it would create a code of practice for generative AI companies to facilitate their access to copyrighted material, and that it would come up with specific legislation if a satisfactory agreement cannot be reached between AI firms and those in creative sectors. While the whitepaper reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing Vallance’s generative AI recommendations, it gave no further indication of what the proposed code of practice would entail, adding that “it would be premature to take specific regulatory action” over generative AI at this point, as doing so would “risk stifling innovation, preventing AI adoption and distorting the UK’s thriving AI ecosystem.” However, it did note that, under its pro-innovation framework, regulators may decide to issue specific guidance and requirements for large language models, a type of generative AI.