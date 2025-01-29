Vallance rejects latest charge to reform UK hacking laws

A second attempt in as many months to reform the outdated Computer Misuse Act (CMA) of 1990 to provide legal protections for cyber security professionals and ethical hackers who fear prosecution under the vague offence of “unauthorised access to a computer” has been knocked back in the House of Lords by former government chief scientific adviser turned minister for science, research and innovation Patrick Vallance.

Two amendments proposed by Chris Holmes and Tim Clement-Jones to the Data (Access and Use) Bill would address this by amending the CMA in such a way that legitimate cyber pros can prove their actions were “necessary for the detection or prevention of crime” or “justified as being in the public interest”.

Despite strong support from other members of the House of Lords, a previous attempt to introduce these amendments in December 2024 stalled with the government arguing they were premature.

Speaking on Tuesday 28 January, Holmes said: “It [the CMA] was put into statute at a time when technology looked nothing like it did 10 or 20 years ago, never mind today.

“The Computer Misuse Act constrains the sector from keeping us as safe as it might and constrains businesses in terms of their growth and what they could be adding today to our economy…There is no reason for us to continue with the Computer Misuse Act when we have the solution in our hands.”