Latest attempt to override UK’s outdated hacking law stalls

Two amendments to the Data (Access and Use) Bill that would have established a statutory legal defence for security professionals and ethical hackers to protect them from prosecution under the 1990 Computer Misuse Act (CMA) have failed to make it beyond a House of Lords committee hearing after being withdrawn.

The 34-year-old CMA broadly defines the offence of “unauthorised access to a computer” that is frequently relied upon in the UK when prosecuting cyber criminals, but given it became law when Margaret Thatcher was prime minister, it has not been updated to reflect the emergence, and practices, of the legitimate cyber security profession.

Campaigners say this is putting the UK at a competitive disadvantage because security pros fear they may be prosecuted simply for doing their jobs – for example, by accessing a system during the course of an incident investigation – while their employers lose out to companies located in more permissive jurisdictions.

Introduced by Lord Chris Holmes and Lord Tim Clement-Jones, the changes would have introduced two amendments into the Data Bill to amend the CMA such that security professionals could prove their actions were “necessary for the detection or prevention of crime” or “justified as being in the public interest”.

Speaking in support of the amendment on 18 December 2024, Holmes spoke about how the CMA was introduced to defend telephony exchanges in an era when 0.5% of the population was online, and if that was the act’s sole purpose, that alone would indicate it needs updating given the profound advances in technology made in the past three-and-a-half decades.

“The Computer Misuse Act 1990 is not only out of date but inadvertently criminalising the cyber security professionals we charge with the job of keeping us all safe. They oftentimes work, understandably, under the radar, behind not just closed but locked doors, doing such important work. Yet, for want of these amendments, they are doing that work, all too often, with at least one hand tied behind their back,” said Holmes.

“Let us take just two examples: vulnerability research and threat intelligence assessment and analysis. Both could find that cyber security professional falling foul of the provisions of the CMA 1990. Do not take my word for it: look to the 2024 annual report of the National Cyber Security Centre, which rightly and understandably highlights the increasing gap between the threats we face and its ability, and the ability of the cyber security professionals community, to meet those threats.

“These amendments, in essence, perform one simple but critical task: to afford a legal defence for legitimate cyber security activities,” he said. “That is all, but it would have such a profound impact for those whom we have asked to keep us safe and for the safety they can thus deliver to every citizen in our society.

“It’s not time, it’s well over time that these amendments become part of our law. If not now, then when? If not these amendments, what amendment? And if not these amendments, what will the government say to all those people who will continue to be put in harm’s way for want of these protective provisions?” added Holmes.