Campaigners lament lack of movement on Computer Misuse Act reform

The government has finally published its long-awaited response to its review of the Computer Misuse Act (CMA) of 1990 and opened a new consultation on proposed legislative changes, but has disappointed campaigners who want to see the law reformed to protect cyber security professionals from potential prosecution.

The CMA was introduced before the development of the cyber security industry, and, as it stands, criminalises the act of unauthorised access to a computer, which cyber professionals fear puts them at risk of falling foul of the law simply for doing their jobs.

In its response, the government said this problem was one of the main issues raised during the review of the CMA, and that while it had “carefully considered” proposals to introduce statutory defences for various hacking practices, further work is required to consider options, and the risks and benefits associated with doing so.

CyberUp campaign spokesman Ollie Whitehouse said: “More than 21 months since the government announced its review of the Computer Misuse Act, this is a response that is light on delivery. Cyber crime is endemic across the UK. We need urgency and pace – not for these issues to be kicked into the long grass.

“We welcome that the government has acknowledged that there is a problem with legitimate cyber security activity being constrained by the UK’s outdated cyber laws; 66% of respondents to its consultation agreed on this point. And yet [the] announcement lacks concrete action, leaving the UK way behind other nations.”

Whitehouse said the campaigners understood the complexity of the issue and agreed that reforms need careful consideration, but lamented the lack of progress since the government put the issue on the table nearly two years ago.

“We simply cannot wait another two years for reform – it is too important for the UK’s enhanced protection in cyber space, not to mention its future prosperity,” he said.

“It is essential that the government lay out a clear timetable and plan for the next steps, to ensure there are no more delays. CyberUp – with our coalition of parliamentary and industry supporters – has been an important part of the debate over the last four years, and we will continue to work with the government to get this right.”

Issues the government wants to consider further before introducing reforms to the law include safeguarding the UK’s ability to act against cyber criminals and other threat actors, and ensuring that any defences do not provide cover for offensive actions.

It also wants more time to consider the benefits that introducing defences could provide, acknowledging that a strong cyber security ecosystem is important to the overall resilience of the UK.

The government now wants to consider whether and what defences – including potentially non-legislative solutions – should be introduced in the context of how cyber pros can be supported and developed, considering what activity that may conflict with the CMA is legitimate for cyber pros to undertake, and what standards and training may need to be in place to guarantee they are qualified to do so. This work will be taken forward as part of Westminster’s wider work to improve the UK’s national cyber security posture.