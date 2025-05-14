Why we must reform the Computer Misuse Act: A cyber pro speaks out

Eight years ago, Simon Whittaker, head of cyber security at Belfast-based consultancy Instil, narrowly avoided having his front door smashed in by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) (see photo of warrant below) and was only saved from an expensive repair job because a relative was home at the time.

Whittaker was the innocent victim of a misunderstanding that arose when his work as a cyber security professional butted heads with legislation contained in the UK’s Computer Misuse Act (CMA) of 1990 that at first glance seems sensible.

“What happened to me is that we were working with a client who was working with an NHS Trust, demonstrating some of their software,” he explains. “Their software picked up information from various dark web sources and posted this information on Pastebin.”

This post was made on Tuesday 9 May 2017 (remember this date – it’s important) and the information contained several keywords, including “NHS” and “ransomware” (see screenshot of Pastebin page below).

This accidental act was enough to trip alarm bells somewhere in the depths of Britain’s intelligence apparatus. The National Crime Agency (NCA) got involved, emails whizzed back and forth over the Atlantic to the Americans. Unbeknownst to Whittaker and his family, a crisis was developing.

A redacted PSNI warrant

“We ended up with eight coppers at our door and a lot of people very upset,” says Whittaker. “It cost us about £3,000 in legal fees, when all that had happened was a few words had been posted on Pastebin.

“We talk about using a sledgehammer to crack a nut, but it’s quite accurate, inasmuch as they had identified the smallest amount of evidence – that wasn’t even evidence because nothing happened – but it was enough.”

And the punchline? It just so happens that the posts were identified on Friday 12 May as part of the investigation into the WannaCry attack, which caused chaos across the NHS. Whittaker’s home was raided the following Monday.

A redacted screenshot of the PasteBin post

Security theatre So, what is the CMA, and how did it almost land Whittaker in the nick? It’s a big question that speaks not only to his unpleasant experience, but to wider issues of legal overreach, government inertia and, ultimately, the ability of Britain’s burgeoning cyber security economy to function to its full potential. Indeed, the CyberUp campaign for CMA reform estimates that the UK’s security firms lose billions every year because the CMA effectively binds them. In a nutshell, it defines the broad offence of Unauthorised Access to a Computer. At face value, this is hard to argue with because it appears to make cyber crime illegal. However, in its broad application, what the offence actually does is to make all hacking illegal. As such, it is now woefully outdated because it completely fails to account for the fact that, from time to time, legitimate security professionals and ethical hackers must access a computer without authorisation if they are to do their jobs. “It’s so frustrating, the idea that there’s a piece of legislation that’s been around for so long that was originally brought in because they didn’t have any legislation,” says Whittaker. “Somebody broke into Prince Philip’s email account, a BT account, and they didn’t have any legislation to do them under, so they got them under the Forgery and Counterfeiting Act.” Whittaker is referring to a 1985 incident in which security writer and educator Robert Schifreen hacked the BT Prestel service – an early email precursor – and accessed the Duke of Edinburgh’s mailbox. Schifreen’s archive, preserved at the National Museum of Computing, reveals how he hacked Prestel to raise awareness of potential vulnerabilities in such systems. In a 2016 interview, Schifreen told Ars Technica that he waited until after 6pm on the day of the hack to be sure that the IT team had gone home for the evening and couldn’t interfere. He even tried to tell BT what he was doing. The CMA was the Thatcher government’s response to this, and 35 years on, the offence of Unauthorised Access to a Computer is now at the core of a five-year-plus campaign led by the CyberUp group and backed in Parliament by, among others, Lord Chris Holmes. Whittaker says it is very clear that in 1990, it was impossible to predict that research would fall into the information security domain. “Nobody expected there would be people open to bug bounties or to having their IT researched and investigated. I don’t think anybody back then realised that this was going to be a thing – and if you look at the underlying message of the CMA, which is, ‘Don’t touch other people’s stuff’, there is some sense to that,” he says. “But what the CMA doesn’t do is put any kind of allowance for research or understanding that there are cyber professionals out there whose job it is to try to break things, to try to keep the nation secure and organisations safe,” he adds. “The CMA was a piece of legislation that was very broad, and the idea that it’s still there after this amount of time, and hasn’t been adapted in accordance with the changes we’ve seen over the last 20, 25 years that I’ve been in the industry, is quite bizarre,” says Whittaker. “The legislation around murder hasn’t changed since 1861 in the Offences Against the Person Act. It’s not like the offence of murder has changed hugely since 1861, whereas the computing world has changed dramatically since 1990.”

One hand tied behind our backs Cutting to the core of the problem, what the CMA does in practice is force security professionals in the UK to operate with one eye on the letter of the law and one hand tied behind their backs. Whittaker recounts another story from Instil’s archives. “We had a look on Shodan, and identified there was an open Elasticsearch bucket that was dropping credentials for a very large mobile phone and fixed-line provider in Spain. “Every time a new order came in, it dropped their data into this bucket, which then provided names, addresses, telephone numbers, bank details, lots of really interesting stuff,” he says. “We were very concerned about reporting this. Because we had found it, we were concerned there was going to be blame associated with us. Why were you looking? What were you doing? What was happening here? We engaged our lawyers to help us do that responsible disclosure to them. “We did it privately – we’ve never spoken about it to anybody, but we spoke with the organisation and they were ultimately very grateful. Their CISO was very understanding, but it still cost us about two grand in legal fees to be able to do it.” Whittaker can recount many other stories of how people who are just trying to do some public-spirited research into similar issues have had to either stop and not do it, or travel to another jurisdiction to do it, because of the CMA.