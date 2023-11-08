King’s Speech misses the mark on cyber law reform, says campaign

British businesses continue to fall victim to rampant cyber criminality as the government blows hot and cold on much-needed reforms to 33-year-old legislation that is hindering the ability of the cyber security profession to respond effectively, according to campaigners who have lamented a “missed opportunity” in this week’s King’s Speech.

The CyberUp campaign, which has been trying to get the outdated Computer Misuse Act (CMA) of 1990 reformed for years – on the basis that clauses in the legislation could be used to prosecute security professionals simply for doing their jobs – says that almost eight million instances of cyber crime, six every minute, have been recorded across the country since the government first committed to reviewing the law in May 2021.

The campaign said the King’s Speech – the first since George VI opened Parliament in 1950 – had failed to grasp the nettle of reform and, as such, UK organisations will remain at risk. It called for the government to act swiftly to conclude a consultation on the matter, and bring the CMA into the 21st century.

Rob Dartnall, CEO of SecAlliance, chair of CREST UK and representative of the CyberUp Campaign, said: “The reality is that in the war against cyber crime, our professionals’ hands are tied by out-of-date laws. Surely now, with nearly eight million cyber attacks taking place since the government’s original commitment to reforming cyber security legislation, the urgency should be there to make this a political priority and give us the tools to protect the country from online threats.

“It is almost certain that more timely reform could have helped prevent a good proportion of these threats which have had huge consequences for our businesses and charities. Every day that passes without reform leaves people exposed to even more rapidly growing threats.”