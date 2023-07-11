Peer calls for every Post Office prosecution to be reviewed

The Post Office’s approach to prosecutions of subpostmasters suspected of theft and fraud contravened the established rules of justice, and “it defies common sense” to believe this behaviour was only limited to prosecutions based on the Horizon computer system, peer James Arbuthnot has said.

Arbuthnot, a Conservative peer and campaigner for justice for subpostmasters, said the revelations in the current public inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal have revealed “appalling behaviour” on the part of the Post Office in its use of its power to privately prosecute. He is calling for all Post Office prosecutions to be reviewed – even those not related to Horizon.

“No Post Office prosecution is safe unless there is the clearest of evidence that the person convicted has committed a crime,” he said. “All of the Post Office’s convictions need to be reviewed with the presumption of innocence at the forefront of those reviews.

“The Post Office’s approach to prosecutions, to disclosure and to investigations contravened the established rules of justice,” added Arbuthnot.

The ongoing public inquiry into the Post Office Horizon scandal, as well as appeal court hearings, have exposed that the Post Office held evidence back from suspects, failed to disclose information to court, invested huge sums of money to defeat innocent people, shredded documents to cover its tracks, and coerced people into pleading guilty. It also lied about Horizon’s robustness to subpostmasters, its own staff, journalists and whoever asked.

Lawyers even celebrated sending an innocent women to jail when it knew of evidence that would make her conviction difficult. In a 2012 email which was copied to several executives, former Post Office senior criminal lawyer Jarnail Singh wrote to colleagues after subpostmaster Seema Misra was convicted of theft and sent to prison while pregnant with her second child.

Singh wrote: “After a lengthy trial at Guildford Crown Court, [Seema Misra] was found guilty of theft. This case turned from a relatively straightforward general deficiency case to an unprecedented attack on the Horizon system. We were beset with unparallel [sic] request for disclosure requests by the defence. Through the hard work of everyone, counsel Warwick Tatford, investigation officer Jon Longman and through the considerable expertise of Gareth Jenkins of Fujitsu, we were able to destroy to the criminal standard of proof (beyond reasonable doubt) every single suggestion made by the defence...”