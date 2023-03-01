Post Office ditched plan to replace Fujitsu with IBM in 2015 due to cost and project concerns

As a project to replace the Post Office’s controversial core computer system by 2025 progresses, a statutory public inquiry has been told of a failed attempt to replace the software 10 years earlier.

A plan to replace the Horizon retail and accounting system, which is at the centre of a national scandal, with software from IBM was ditched due to concerns over cost and how long it would take to deliver.

The Post Office announced last year that it is currently working on a project to replace the Horizon retail and accounting system from Fujitsu with “simpler, faster and more intuitive” software.

This is not the first time the Post Office has tried to replace Horizon, which was proved in the High Court to be error prone.

In June 2015, speaking in Parliament, MP Andrew Bridgen revealed that the Post Office was looking to replace the Horizon system retail and accounting system, used in thousands of Post Office branches across the country, with technology from IBM.

Horizon was introduced in 1999 to replace mainly manual accounting practices. Originally from ICL, which was acquired by Fujitsu in 2002, it was rolled out across the Post Office branch network from 1999. But its introduction led to a sudden increase in subpostmasters reporting unexplained shortfalls in their accounts, for which they were blamed. The Post Office told each of them that nobody else was experiencing problems and covered up the computer errors.

This led to what is known as the Post Office Horizon scandal, which saw many lives destroyed and one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in British history (see timeline of Computer Weekly articles about the scandal since 2009).