Post Office races to solve IT error under gaze of public and banks

The Post Office has a team of experts looking into a recent Horizon fault revealed by Computer Weekly after being alerted to it by a subpostmaster.

The team was quick to contact the subpostmaster to investigate the problem at his branch, which experts believe is the same type of error responsible for many unexplained accounting shortfalls in branches over the two decades since Horizon was introduced.

The Post Office’s response came after Computer Weekly published details of the problem.

This error is significant in relation to the Post Office Horizon scandal, which saw hundreds of subpostmasters wrongly blamed for accounting shortfalls in branches, because it appears to be a manifestation of an error highlighted by forensic accountants seven years ago.

A Computer Weekly investigation in 2009 revealed that subpostmasters, who run Post Office branches, were being blamed for unexplained financial losses, which they claimed were caused by errors made by the Horizon system. The Post Office denied this, and subpostmasters were subsequently prosecuted for theft and false accounting, with prison sentences, community service, criminal records and heavy fines among the injustices they suffered as a result.

This has become one of the biggest miscarriages of justice in UK history (see timeline below).

Transaction error Late last month, Computer Weekly revealed a fault at a Post Office branch which occurred when a customer tried to withdraw money from their Nationwide Building Society account. The error saw the customer’s withdrawal transaction declined even though the system had debited his account. The regular customer tried to withdraw £400, but when staff at the branch processed it, the screen said the transaction had been declined. The customer confirmed he had enough money in his account, so the staff tried again, but this time split the transaction into smaller amounts. A transaction for £300 was also declined and the receipt showed this was because the customer had exceeded his daily limit, even though the previous transaction had been declined and nothing had been withdrawn that day. After a third attempt, the Post Office staff gave up. This transaction error was spotted by the branch subpostmaster, Mark Baker, who is branch secretary at the Communications Workers Union. After being told about the problem, the customer visited a Nationwide branch where he was given the money and told that the building society would recover the money from the Post Office. The way Nationwide dealt with the problem suggested it had happened before. The error looks like a manifestation of something that forensic accounting firm Second Sight identified as early as 2013 after examining a sample of cases on behalf of the Post Office. Ron Warmington, head of Second Sight, which investigated Horizon errors for the Post Office, strongly suspected that a substantial proportion of the historical shortfalls would be attributable to this type of error, which he described as a one-sided transaction. When two systems are running together – these being Horizon and the Link inter-bank payment system in the case of the incident revealed to Computer Weekly – four things can happen: both work, neither works, or one works but the other doesn’t and vice versa.