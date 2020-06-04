MPs' investigation into Post Office Horizon IT scandal bares teeth

The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) select committee investigation into the Post Office Horizon scandal has restarted, with letters being sent to executives at the Post Office and its IT supplier Fujitsu.

The select committee had planned to question individuals, including former Post Office CEO Paula Vennells, face to face, but due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, it is conducting interviews via correspondence.

Many felt Vennells, who was scheduled to be questioned at a BEIS committee hearing before the Covid-19 pandemic caused it to be cancelled, would be getting off lightly by avoiding direct questioning about the scandal, recently described as the biggest miscarriage of justice in modern history.

In 2009, Computer Weekly revealed that subpostmasters were being blamed for losses that they claimed were caused by computer errors. The Post Office always denied this and prosecuted subpostmasters, with many forced to pay back the losses and some even going to prison (see timeline below).

In a High Court judgment in December 2019, subpostmasters were vindicated after a judge ruled that, contrary to what the Post Office had said over the years, faults in the Horizon IT system had caused the unexplained accounting shortfalls that many were blamed for.

Vennells was CEO at the Post Office from 2012 to 2019, during a period when hundreds of subpostmasters suffered at the hands of errors in the Horizon IT system.

She left the Post Office after earning millions of pounds. She received a CBE for her services, while hundreds of subpostmasters are still counting the cost of bankruptcy, ill health and criminal records.

Peer James Arbuthnot, previously Conservative MP for Hampshire East, described the behaviour of the Post Office under the leadership of Vennells as “both cruel and incompetent”.

In January, after the High Court case ended, Arbuthnot, who has campaigned for justice for affected subpostmasters for many years, called for Vennells, who is chair of Imperial College Healthcare Trust, to step down from public roles.

“The hallmark of Paula Vennells’ time as CEO was that she was willing to accept appalling advice from people in her management and legal teams. The consequences of this were far-reaching for the Post Office and devastating for the subpostmasters. However, there seem to have been no consequences for her,” he said.