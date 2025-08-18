Workday hit in wave of social engineering attacks

Human resources (HR) platform provider Workday has become the latest large organisation to fall victim to a cyber attack originating through a third-party supplier, as the impact of a wave of cyber attacks – likely orchestrated through Salesforce products and linked to the ShinyHunters cyber crime collective – continues to reverberate.

In a notice published just prior to the weekend of 16–17 August, the firm said it had fallen victim to a social engineering campaign “targeting many large organisations”.

Cyber news outlet Bleeping Computer firmed up a link to Salesforce. Workday named neither the threat actor or the software supplier involved.

“We recently identified that Workday had been targeted and threat actors were able to access some information from our third-party CRM [customer relationship management] platform,” the company said.

“There is no indication of access to customer tenants or the data within them. We acted quickly to cut the access and have added extra safeguards to protect against similar incidents in the future.

“The type of information the actor obtained was primarily commonly available business contact information, like names, email addresses, and phone numbers, potentially to further their social engineering scams,” it continued.

“It’s important to remember that Workday will never contact anyone by phone to request a password or any other secure details. All official communications from Workday come through our trusted support channels.”