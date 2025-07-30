Scattered Spider tactics continue to evolve, warn cyber cops

The Scattered Spider hacking collective is still hard at work refining its tactics and deploying new malware variants in the service of its damaging cyber attacks, according to the cyber security agencies of the US, Australia, Canada and the UK.

Scattered Spider surged back to prominence earlier in 2025, at first with a round of cyber attacks on UK retailers Marks & Spencer, Co-op Group and Harrods, prior to pivoting to targets in North America, hitting retailer, insurance firms and organisations operating in aviation. Latterly, the gang. Investigations into the gang continue in multiple jurisdictions and the British authorities have arrested a number of individuals who may be linked to the group.

Now, an updated advisory, issued through through the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and cyber agencies in Australia and Canada, is warning of updated tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) observed through June 2025 by the FBI as it responded to multiple attacks on American targets.

“Scattered Spider threat actors typically engage in data theft for extortion and also use several ransomware variants, most recently deploying DragonForce ransomware alongside their usual TTPs,” the advisory reads.

“While some TTPs remain consistent, Scattered Spider threat actors often change TTPs to remain undetected.

“The authoring organisations encourage critical infrastructure organizations and commercial facilities to implement the recommendations in the Mitigations section of this advisory to reduce the likelihood and impact of Scattered Spider malicious activity.”