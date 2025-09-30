olavs - stock.adobe.com
MPs press outsourcer TCS over Jaguar cyber attack
The government's cross bench Business and Trade Committee has written to Tata Consultancy Services seeking answers over possible links to cyber attacks on Jaguar Land Rover, Marks and Spencer, and Co-op.
The UK government has reached out to Indian IT outsourcer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) seeking answers from CEO Krithi Krithivasan over its alleged involvement in the ongoing cyber attack at Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which has brought production at the firm to a standstill.
TCS was briefly linked to the Scattered Spider attack on Marks and Spencer (M&S) earlier this year and did conduct its own investigation into whether or not its systems were the initial source of the incident.
However, in June 2025, the IT giant told shareholders that it had found no TCS systems or users were compromised, and no other customers impacted. A representative for the company said the “purview of the investigation does not include TCS”.
Nevertheless, unconfirmed public speculation has continued to link TCS to other intrusions and attacks conducted by Scattered Spider and associated hacking groups, including incidents at Qantas – a TCS customer – and other airlines.
In the letter, Liam Byrne MP, in his capacity as chair of the cross-bench Business and Trade Committee, said he was trying to find out more information about both the JLR cyber attack and the incidents at M&S and Co-op Group. JLR is coincidentally backed by the wider Tata organisation.
Byrne said the Committee was looking to establish more details on TCS’ role as a service provider to all three affected firms – including the scope of services provided to date; whether TCS is conducting or will conduct an internal investigation into the JLR incident; and whether it has conducted or concluded an investigation into the M&S and Co-op incidents and what it found.
Byrne also asked for details of how many UK organisations work with TCS, with a particular emphasis on those working in the 13 sectors that Westminster currently defines as critical national infrastructure (CNI), and the total value of services contracts it holds in the UK.
On Monday 29 September, JLR said it was “taking further steps” in a “controlled, phased restart” of its manufacturing operations, after receiving a £1.5bn loan guarantee from the government.
“We are informing colleagues, retailers and suppliers that some sections of our manufacturing operations will resume in the coming days,” the firm said. “We continue to work around the clock alongside cyber security specialists, the UK government’s NCSC [National Cyber Security Centre] and law enforcement to ensure our restart is done in a safe and secure manner.”
The crisis has led to production shutdowns across JLR – including at its plants in Brazil, India and Slovakia – and caused a series of cascading effects that are being keenly felt across the UK automotive industry.
As Britain’s largest extant carmaker, JLR is a major force in the wider supply chain, and many smaller companies have had to make cuts of their own in response. According to the Business and Trade Committee, at least one JLR supplier had been forced to sell machinery and other assets. Others have been cutting back on staff hours, leaving thousands of workers out of pocket.
TCS had not responded to a request for comment from Computer Weekly at the time of publication.
Read more on this topic
- 22 April 2025: A cyber attack at M&S has caused significant disruption to customers, leaving them unable to make contactless payments or use click-and-collect services.
- 24 April: M&S is still unable to provide contactless payment or click-and-collect services amid a cyber attack that it says has forced it to move a number of processes offline to safeguard its customers, staff and business.
- 25 April: M&S shuts down online sales as it works to contain and mitigate a severe cyber attack on its systems.
- 29 April: An infamous hacking collective may have been behind the ongoing cyber attack on M&S that has crippled systems at the retailer and left its ecommerce operation in disarray.
- 30 April: A developing cyber incident at Co-op has forced the retailer to pull the plug on some of its IT systems as it works to contain the attack.
- 1 May: Co-op tells staff to stop using their VPNs and be wary that their communications channels may be being monitored, as a cyber attack on the organisation continues to develop.
- 1 May: Harrods confirms it is the latest UK retailer to experience a cyber attack, shutting off a number of systems in an attempt to lessen the impact.
- 2 May: The National Cyber Security Centre confirms it is providing assistance to M&S, Co-op and Harrods as concerns grow among UK retailers.
- 7 May: No end is yet in sight for UK retailers subjected to apparent ransomware attacks.
- 13 May: M&S is instructing all of its customers to change their account passwords after a significant amount of data was stolen in a DragonForce ransomware attack.
- 14 May: Google’s threat intel analysts are aware of a number of in-progress cyber attacks against US retailers linked to the same gang that supposedly attacked M&S and Co-op in the UK.
- 20 May: Cold chain services provider Peter Green Chilled, which supplies the likes of Aldi, Sainsbury’s and Tesco, has been forced to halt operations after succumbing to a ransomware attack.
- 4 June: A threat group is using voice phishing to trick targeted organisations into sharing sensitive credentials, according to Google.
- 11 June: So-called Black Swan events expose the blind spots in even the most sophisticated forecasting models, signalling a need to rethink how businesses, and those investing in them, quantify and prepare for cyber risk.
- 13 June: The recent spate of cyber attacks on UK retailers has to be a wake-up call to build more cyber resilience into digital supply chains and fortify against social engineering attacks.
- 17 June: Following a series of high-profile attacks on prominent retailers and consumer brands, a group of criminal hackers appears to be expanding their targeting to the insurance sector.
- 20 June: The UK’s Cyber Monitoring Centre has published its first in-depth assessment of a major incident, reflecting on the impact of and lessons learned from cyber attacks on M&S and Co-op.
- 26 June: US authorities have unsealed charges against 25-year-old hacker Kai West, aka IntelBroker, accusing him of being behind multiple cyber attacks.
- 27 June: Multiple reports are emerging of cyber attacks on airlines – Google Cloud’s Mandiant believes them to be linked.
- 2 July: Australian flag carrier Qantas is investigating significant data theft of personal information for up to six million customers after a third-party platform used by its call centre was compromised.
- 2 July: A developing cyber attack at Australian airline Qantas that started at a third-party call centre is already being tentatively attributed to the same gang that hit UK retailers. Find out more and learn about the next steps for those affected.
- 8 July: The government should extend ransomware reporting mandates to businesses to help gather more intelligence and better support victims, says M&S chairman Archie Norman.
- 9 July: Qantas begins notifying millions of individuals after a cyber attack on a call centre, confirming that while financial and passport details are safe, a significant volume of other personal information was compromised.
- 10 July: Police have made four arrests in connection with a trio of cyber attacks on UK retailers Marks & Spencer, Co-op and Harrods.
- 14 July: French luxury goods retailer LVMH has disclosed multiple cyber attacks in 2025 so far, and their impact is now spreading to the UK as a new incident affecting Louis Vuitton comes to light.
- 16 July: Microsoft warns users over notable evolutions in Scattered Spider’s attack playbook, and beefs up some of the defensive capabilities it offers to customers in response.
- 16 July: Co-op chief executive Shirine Khoury-Haq has revealed that all the personal data of all 6.5 million of its members was compromised in the April 2025 cyber attack on its systems.
- 24 July: Cleaning products manufacturer Clorox fell victim to a Scattered Spider social engineering attack two years ago – it blames its IT helpdesk provider, Cognizant.
- 30 July: CISA, the FBI, NCSC and others have clubbed together to update previous guidance on Scattered Spider’s playbook, warning of new social engineering tactics and exploitation of legitimate tools, among other things.
- 7 August: Air France - KLM alerts authorities of a data breach in which threat actors were able to get away with names, email addresses, phone numbers, and more. (Dark Reading)
- 7 August: ShinyHunters is back, with low-tech hacks that nonetheless manage to bring down international megaliths like Google, Cisco, and Adidas. (Dark Reading)
- 11 August: Computer Weekly gets under the skin of an ongoing wave of ShinyHunters cyber attacks orchestrated via social engineering against Salesforce users.
- 12 August: ReliaQuest researchers present new evidence that firms up a potential link, or outright partnership, between the ShinyHunters and Scattered Spider cyber gangs.
- 18 August: A campaign of voice-based social engineering attacks targeting users of Salesforce’s services appears to have struck HR platform Workday.
- 19 August: Millions of people are supposedly affected by a breach at Allianz Insurance arising via attacks on Salesforce (Dark Reading).
- 2 September: Jaguar Land Rover reports a cyber attack has ‘severely disrupted’ its vehicle production and retail operations, recalling similar attacks on other prominent British brands this year.
- 5 September: The recent cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover is keeping workers out of plants as possible attack group identity becomes public.
- 9 September: Qantas executives are to take a pay cut in the wake of the recent cyber attack on the airline’s systems (Dark Reading).
- 10 September: Carmaker Jaguar Land Rover revealed that data was stolen in the cyber attack that began on 31 August, as its production line continues to be affected.
- 12 September: M&S chief digital and technology officer Rachel Higham steps back from her role in the wake of the April 2025 cyber attack on the retailer’s systems.
- 15 September: Kering, the parent group of fashion houses including Balenciaga and Gucci, becomes the latest organisation to allegedly fall victim to ShinyHunters.
- 16 September: Jaguar Land Rover says that vehicle production will remain suspended in the wake of a cyber attack, while the hackers allegedly responsible claim they are retiring from a life of crime.
- 17 September: Scattered Spider’s alliances with ransomware-as-a-service gangs act as a force multiplier for the scope, and number, of its cyber attacks, according to NCC Group analysts.
- 18 September: Two men have appeared in court in London in connection with the September 2024 cyber attack that disrupted online services at Transport for London.
- 19 September: Government officials have met with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders to discuss the challenges they are facing amid disrupted production at Jaguar Land Rover.
- 22 September: Another arrest of a teenage hacker associated with the Scattered Spider gang has been made, this time in relation to two 2023 cyber attacks on Las Vegas casinos and resorts.
- 23 September: Jaguar Land Rover is extending its production shutdown caused by the 31 August cyber attack into next month, as government ministers drop by and supply chain workers lose wages.
- 25 September: Co-op reveals £206m costs from April cyber attack, with revenues hit, member data stolen and shelves emptied, exposing major retail supply chain vulnerabilities.
- 29 September: Jaguar Land Rover is to resume car production after a £1.5bn government loan guarantee amid its cyber attack fallout. Debate is growing over the bailout and insurance.