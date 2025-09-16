Jaguar Land Rover extends production shutdown for another week

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has extended a pause in vehicle production for at least another week following a cyber attack by the Scattered Lapsus$ Hunters hacking collective comprising members of the Scattered Spider, ShinyHunters, and Lapsus$ gangs.

The incident, which began at the end of August before becoming public on 2 September, forced the suspension of work at JLR’s Merseyside plant and has also affected its retail services.

It has since emerged that data of an undisclosed nature has been compromised by the cyber gang – which has been boasting of its exploits on Telegram but has also now claimed to have retired – and notified the relevant regulators. Its forensic investigation continues.

A JLR spokesperson said: “Today we have informed colleagues, suppliers and partners that we have extended the current pause in our production until Wednesday 24 September 2025.

“We have taken this decision as our forensic investigation of the cyber incident continues, and as we consider the different stages of the controlled restart of our global operations, which will take time.

“We are very sorry for the continued disruption this incident is causing and we will continue to update as the investigation progresses,” they said.

James McQuiggan, CISO advisor at KnowBe4, said the continuing disruption at JLR demonstrated how entwined cyber security and wider business resilience have now become.

"When core systems are taken offline, the impact cascades through employees, suppliers and customers, showing that business continuity and cyber defence should be indivisible,” he said. “Beyond immediate disruption, data theft during such incidents increases the long-term risks, from reputational damage to regulatory consequences.”

“To mitigate these risks, organisations should regularly test and update their business continuity and incident response plans, strengthen supply chain risk assessments, and adopt zero-trust principles to limit attacker movement.”

McQuiggan added: “Just as important is addressing human risk, as social engineering remains the leading entry point for attackers. Ongoing security awareness, phishing simulations, and behavior analysis of users in a human risk management program help users recognise and resist malicious tactics. By combining strong technical controls with a culture of cyber resilience, organisations can reduce their exposure and recover with greater confidence.”