MPs maul digital ID plans in Parliamentary debate

Members of Parliament across all party lines heavily criticised prime minister Keir Starmer’s plans to introduce digital ID in a parliamentary debate on the scheme. The debate comes after an e-petition on digital ID received more than three million signatures, calling for government to halt plans for the online identity programme.

The digital ID scheme was announced by the prime minister in September 2025, and came as a surprise to many, both because there had been no indication of such plans and because it did not feature in the Labour manifesto ahead of the election.

The scheme, which the government hopes will help crack down on illegal migration, will be compulsory for Right to Work checks by the end of the current parliamentary term, and will include name, date of birth, nationality and residency status information, as well as a photo.

During the debate, several MPs highlighted their concerns with the scheme, including Conservative MP Robbie Moore, who said that it was clear why so many people had signed the petition to stop the programme from becoming reality.

“It is obvious why the plans to bring in digital ID have provoked such outrage: they are fundamentally un-British and they strike at the core political traditions of this country,” he said. “The British people will fight them, we will stop them and we will overturn them. As I said to the government on the day they announced this policy, I am not a tin of beans and I do not need a barcode.”

Moore also raised concerns around data security: “One of the most terrifying elements of the government’s proposals is that these IDs are to be digital. The national database on which our identities are to be held is a true honeypot for hackers all over the world.”