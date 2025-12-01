Mandatory digital ID paves way for surveillance and exclusion, MPs hear

The UK’s proposed mandatory digital ID scheme will not help reduce illegal migration or stop people working illegally, and could instead set up the infrastructure for exclusion and mass surveillance, MPs have been told.

On 26 September 2025, UK prime minister Keir Starmer announced that the government planned to introduce a mandatory national digital ID scheme, arguing it would help crack down on illegal working and control the country’s borders.

The scheme will be compulsory for “right to work” checks by the end of the current Parliament, and includes name, date of birth, nationality and residency status information, and a photo.

The announcement follows the launch of the Gov.uk Wallet in January 2025, which will start by digitising driving licences and veterans’ cards, before moving on to include every government-issued credential by the end of 2027.

While the government has already confirmed that digital ID will be available in the Wallet, underpinned by the existing Gov.uk One Login digital identity platform, there is currently a lack of clarity over how a digital ID system will work in practice.

To scrutinise the government’s digital ID plans and its claimed benefits, the Home Affairs Committee (HAC) launched an inquiry in June 2025 into the introduction of new forms of digital ID.

The committee has received dozens of publicly available submissions – the vast majority of which expressed strong opposition to mandatory digital ID – and its first evidence session with expert witnesses was held on 18 November 2025.

Digital ID benefits Commenting during that session on the potential benefits of a digital ID system, Alexander Iosad, director of government innovation at the Tony Blair Institute, said it would allow people to prove things about themselves “in a much more convenient, private and secure way”, adding that it would also enable a high degree of personalisation in the delivery of public services. “The ability to access services on the basis of who you are and what we know to be true about you … opens really exciting possibilities for how public services, and services more broadly, operate,” he said. The ability to access services on the basis of who you are and what we know to be true about you … opens really exciting possibilities for how public services, and services more broadly, operate Alexander Iosad, Tony Blair Institute “It allows us to move from a reactive, one-size-fits-all model that was built for a different age, to a personalised, preventive model with a layer of accessibility that is not possible with a traditional model, where you have to apply for every service and prove again and again things about you that the state may already know.” Laura Foster, an associate director of tech and innovation at trade association TechUK, also highlighted the benefits of time savings and convenience, which is why most people currently turn to digital IDs: “The government’s own statistics show that 44% of the people they surveyed have already used some form of digital ID service in the UK.” She added that digital ID services are currently most developed in the financial services industry, and are already delivering benefits for the sector in terms of streamlined services and reduced compliance costs. Iosad added that although digital ID will inevitably become a target for fraudsters itself, as “anything that becomes central to a process becomes a target”, there are examples where such systems have helped reduce fraud significantly. Iosad cited Norway’s introduction of a digital ID system, which has “reduced payment fraud from 1% to 0.00042% of transactions”. However, at the centre of the digital ID debate are questions of trust, with many opposed to a mandatory system expressing concerns about data storage and centralising information on citizens, which could be repurposed down the line without people’s input or consent. For Edgar Whitley, a professor in practice (information systems) at the London School of Economics, there needs to be a framework in place to ensure there is absolute clarity on how people’s sensitive personal data is used in the context of digital ID. “Unfortunately, the announcement of the right-to-work proposals says, ‘Create intelligence data on businesses that are conducting checks’. That immediately makes everyone think there’s probably a record-keeping activity going on,” he said. “The BritCard proposals, which were one of the influences of this, said, ‘A digital identity would allow the Home Office to build a canonical record of where and when [immigration] checks have been successfully completed’.” He added that while design choices can be made to not build certain record-keeping capacities into the system, people will remain concerned if they believe these aspects could be turned on and off by the state at will.