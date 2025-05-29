Gov.uk Wallet open to public sector bodies

The government has issued guidance for public sector organisations interested in using Gov.uk Wallet, as it prepares to go live with the app.

According to the guidance, the platform will be available to all public sector organisations once it is launched.

However, in the first instance, only central government departments will be able to add documents to the wallet, while other public organisations such as the NHS and local authorities will only be able to use information already on it.

Government services will be able to “securely save a digital document” produced by them, update and remove documents, or “prove a user’s eligibility for a service using other departments’ documents”, according to the guidance.

The wallet will initially include a digital version of driving licences and HM Armed Forces Veterans Cards, with more documents being added regularly. By the end of 2027, the aim is for the wallet to include every government-issued credential, including a digital version of passports.

The guidance encouraged departments to think about what documents they may want to add to the wallet, and which information they’d be interested in getting from it.

“If you’re a central government department, let us know if you have a document that you’d like your users to add to Gov.uk Wallet,” the guidance said. “We can discuss next steps and answer any questions you may have.”

Read more about government and digital identity: Following concerns from the digital identity industry that Gov.uk Wallet would dominate the market, the government has offered private sector providers a ‘critical role’ in its future, as it revealed further details on the wallet.

The government’s flagship digital identity system has lost its certification against the government’s own digital identity system trust framework.

A driving licence in an app is a boost for digital identity – but not for angry suppliers: It’s rare that a digital government development attracts interest from mainstream media, but the announcement of a digital driving licence brought widespread national coverage.

The planned Gov.uk Wallet has caused concerns among the digital identity industry that the wallet will dominate the market and push private providers out.

Industry felt blindsided by the launch of the wallet, which led to a meeting between government officials and industry representatives. The government has offered the private sector two potential roles as part of the digital identity provider, either as an orchestration service provider, or as an identity service provider or holder service provider.

The original Gov.uk Wallet announcement created chaos in the digital ID sector, including leading to industry calling on government to amend the Data (Use and Access) Bill, which includes legislation to help the widespread use of digital identity tools supported by government data.